The Cobb Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a series of rezoning proposals in northwest Cobb, including a retirement community and a townhome community.
The proposed townhome community would sit on an 8.4-acre lot on the 4000 block of Wade Green Road, near I-75. KM Homes is asking the county to rezone the lot from the currently allowed 14 units to its proposed 37 units.
The proposal was heard by the Planning Commission at its February and March meetings, and will be presented with modified changes to the property site, more amenable to the commission.
The property’s neighbors have previously voiced concerns about buffers, stormwater and transportation, and potential traffic with the property adjacent to Pitner Elementary School.
Another proposal the Planning Commission is expected to hear is for a retirement community located at 4321 McClure Road off Cobb Parkway in northwest Cobb. The more than 7-acre site would feature craftsman-style housing for those 55 and over, with each unit at least 1,800 square feet, according to the applicant’s proposal.
The site currently is primarily wooded, aside from a single-family residence on the property. The site developer, Tyler Chandler Homes, is requesting the site be rezoned from the currently allowed 23 units to 29 units. Additionally, the developer is asking the plot be rezoned to support resident senior living.
The Planning Commission will take up these requests and others at its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
