Cobb County’s Fire Station 20 is headed for a new home as county commissioners signed off Tuesday on moving the station about a mile west on Sewell Mill Road in east Cobb.
The station has sat in a small brick structure at the corner of Hilton Drive since the mid-1980s, but Fire Chief Bill Johnson and Support Services Agency Director Sharon Stanley wrote in an agenda item that a move will better “meet response needs and (the) Fire Department’s strategic goals.”
“The current station is 40 years old and nearing the end of its useful life. Cobb Fire studied data to determine a location that would allow them to better respond to calls that historically come in the area,” a county spokesperson said.
The property in mind is an assemblage of parcels at the intersection of East Piedmont and Sewell Mill roads. Totaling about 3.5 acres, the land is currently owned by the metro Atlanta chapter of the YMCA, and the McCleskey-East Cobb YMCA sits on the southern portion of the property.
The county will pay $975,000 for the property. No money’s been earmarked yet to actually construct the new station, the agenda item indicates.
As far as the old station, the county will determine if it’s still useful once the move is completed. If not, it’ll be designated as surplus and sold off.
Fire Station 20, it should be noted, is not among those within the boundaries of the proposed city of East Cobb. The city, if approved by voters May 24, would have the right to purchase county fire stations within its boundaries, but Fire Station 20 is roughly a half-mile outside the city’s western edge at Old Canton Road and would remain county-owned.
