MARIETTA — In two years’ time, Cobb voters may be asked to approve a sales tax referendum bringing sweeping changes to the growing county’s transit system.
But what they’ll be voting for or against still remains unknown, even after almost two years of talks since Chairwoman Lisa Cupid came into office.
Discussion at a county commission meeting Tuesday — the latest in a series on possible transit expansion — continued to focus on the broad ambitions of the referendum, and less so its nuts and bolts.
“Of course, this has been a long conversation,” said Transportation Director Drew Raessler, “and I’m reminded that nothing that is worth doing comes quickly.”
Notwithstanding the decades-long debate over bringing MARTA to Cobb, successive county chairs have tried for more than a decade to advance a winning transit expansion program to no avail. In its latest iteration, commissioners broadly agreed in early 2021 — after Cupid took over — that they were interested in exploring a referendum.
The county has two paths forward under state law. In one scenario, the county could impose an up to five-year sales tax, of up to 1%, to pay for surface-level transportation spending like trails, bridges, and roadways. Under another, the county could impose an up to 30-year sales tax, also up to 1%, specifically for mass transit construction and operating costs.
Cupid has favored the latter option, originally pushing to put it on the ballot in 2022. But amid a lack of support from her colleagues and Cobb’s six mayors, that plan was tabled earlier this year.
Raessler’s presentation Tuesday indicated the county plans to press ahead with the 30-year option favored by Cupid. Conceptually, two of the main goals of that package would be to provide connectivity between commercial centers along with connections within the centers themselves.
But the 30-year package has been opposed by Republican commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill. Both told the MDJ they couldn’t reach a decision based on the limited information presented Tuesday.
“I didn’t see any timeframe or costs on this presentation, so we don’t know,” Birrell said.
Gambrill echoed her counterpart.
“You can’t ask me to vote on anything after today. There was nothing presented,” Gambrill said. “There was no projects … To me, today was just another update of everything that we already know.”
Smyrna’s Mayor Derek Norton likewise expressed opposition to the 30-year proposal earlier this year. Attending Tuesday’s meeting, he told the MDJ he’s not categorically against the idea.
“Not at all,” he said. “We (the mayors) just knew that it was destined for failure if we tried to do it in less than a year … We didn't think it was ready for primetime yet.”
Invited to speak by Cupid, Norton told the board specifics are going to be needed if the public’s to get on board with the referendum.
“We've talked about this from the get-go, this is a heavy lift and a big deal. So we are — as are all the mayors collectively — are very interested in having specific meetings to develop specific project lists … Just like the six-year SPLOST, we have to get folks excited. We have to have things in line to get people enthusiastically supporting what we do, and that's going to take getting down granularly,” he said.
The next step for the board will be a vote next month formally authorizing the Cobb Department of Transportation to begin preparations for the referendum. Cupid said she doesn’t yet have a timeline of when she wants a project list to be ready for public consumption.
“There will be more outreach following the vote to occur in November … At the end of the day, it’s going to be the voters that decide, so I think it's extremely important to make sure that we are aware of what their interests are,” she said.
