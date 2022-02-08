The Cobb Board of Commissioners signed off Tuesday on a code change that would reduce their discretion when it comes to land use decisions around Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The amendment was advanced by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell in the aftermath of last year’s controversial approval of condominiums in the base’s accident potential zone.
County code states no development in the base’s accident potential zone — the area near the base where crashes are most likely to occur — shall be approved which conflicts with the military’s land use standards. Those standards, in this case, had advised against approval of the condominiums.
But, the section goes on to say, “existing adjoining uses, historical uses, and height may be taken into account when making decisions on land use cases before the Board of Commissioners. This does not preclude the board from considering other factors on a case-by-case basis.”
It was this latter portion that Chairwoman Lisa Cupid cited in justifying the board’s decision last year. Put on the books in 2018, that language has now been struck from the code once again.
(Though Cupid and her Democratic colleagues maintained they made the right call on the rezoning decision, they effectively reversed it last month with a land swap of county property moving the condos out of the accident potential zone.)
Tuesday's vote carried, however, with some consternation from Cupid, who said striking the code section could have “a significant financial impact” on businesses in the area, including “a very significant business owner within our county.” Cupid didn’t specify who she was referring to, but said it was incumbent on her to weigh the concerns of all the stakeholders in the area.
Cupid offered up the example of a property owner in the area — of which there are many today — who might want to increase their operations in the area but would be stymied by the county’s provisions.
“I mentioned the issue of one of our larger property owners, but this affects every property owner that doesn't have an interest in ... developing their property as industrial or as a park property,” she said, referring to the two types of uses permitted in the accident potential zone.
But Cupid found herself at odds with her colleagues on that point. Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who initiated last year’s contentious zoning decision, said “she was really looking forward to taking out the discretionary clause.”
Added Birrell, “I get where you're coming from as far as not being able to develop their property, but it's a major safety issue for them to be living in a potential crash zone or flight path … I'm just trying to make them aware and to think twice.”
Commissioner Keli Gambrill said thinking about particular property owners when crafting code was the wrong way to approach the matter.
“I respectfully disagree,” Cupid replied. "I think when you do create law, you do look at how that impacts real people … I’m not saying that the public policy interests may not supersede that, but I think it allows us to, again, be thoughtful in crafting policy that isn't unduly onerous to people that will be impacted by this.”
Cupid evidently came around over the course of the debate, and the measure passed unanimously (the amendment also includes new regulations for reporting when rezoning proposals fall within the accident potential zone). County attorney Bill Rowling noted that legally, the board still has the final say on land use matters.
“You still have the constitutional powers — we can't take those away from you — for local government to address zoning issues,” he said.
