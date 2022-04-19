MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners postponed a request from St. Benedict’s Episcopal School to expand its campus, following nearly two hours of debate on Tuesday.
The commission voted 5-0 to table the proposal for two months.
Commissioners, the school, and its opposition — the nearby Kensington Green subdivision — couldn’t agree on a resolution for the school’s expansion, despite having nearly four months since its last hearing in December of 2021.
“The length of time we spent on this case has indicated that there has not been a meeting of the minds, either between the opposition and the applicant and even within our own staff,” Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at the end of Tuesday’s discussion.
The roughly 550-student private school currently operates an elementary and middle school near the junction of Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway and has eyed moving its middle school to a separate location just up the road, off Daniel Street. The new campus was initially envisioned as a 50,000-square-foot spread with several buildings, but was downgraded to a single 30,000-square-foot building with an enrollment capped at 240 students.
Forty-eight supporters of the school’s expansion packed the commission room Tuesday, including Head of School Brian Sullivan.
“As I look you in the face, you can trust us. As you look our parents in the face, it brings emotion to me to see this much support,” Sullivan told commissioners. “We’ve worked very hard with you at the great expense of the school to come to where we are today.”
Still, as it was in December, the problem of increased traffic in the area continued to be a sticking point for opponents of the school.
“The expansion of this school will ... provide an undue burden on the roads and infrastructure, which is a grounds for denial,” said Patrick Dodson, an attorney representing Kensington Green subdivision.
Kevin Moore, St. Benedict’s attorney, cited the fact that in 2004 the commission granted the rezoning of the non-religious Vinings School of Art property. Moore argued that not accepting St. Benedict’s application would go against the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, a federal act signed by President Bill Clinton in 2000 to help religious institutions avoid state regulations of their property through zoning restrictions.
Dodson quickly denied that sentiment.
“To say that there’s any discriminatory motivation by my clients is completely false. And it’s a non-issue here,” Dodson said.
Moore said that the school was willing to contribute $200,000 to system improvements to mitigate traffic concerns at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Daniel Street, which could go toward a potential roundabout. But Amy Diaz, development services manager for the Cobb Department of Transportation, told the commission that the construction of a roundabout would cost “from $750,000 to $1 million.”
Moore’s latest proposal notes that the “restriction on existing carpool vehicles will be included in all school contracts obligating parents to abide by the traffic plan and restrictions” and that the school would monitor compliance.
Although, the latest traffic study based on Moore’s proposal from the DOT could lead to more wrecks at the busy intersection, according to Diaz.
People will start taking riskier movements to get out of the congestion,” Diaz said. “As congestion gets higher, we have increased accidents and we have increased risky behavior.”
The plan otherwise largely resembles the one submitted by the school in December, when a decision by the board was delayed as the county needed more time to review the traffic issue.
At the end of the discussion, Cupid said that she understood frustration surrounding more months of inaction with the school’s expansion but noted traffic concerns would need to be addressed before the commission’s zoning hearing on June 21.
“I know this case has been continued and continued, but it’s very difficult to come to a conclusion of support when there are all of these outstanding questions about how traffic will be addressed,” Cupid said. “Please understand that we are trying to do our due diligence for the surrounding community, which is deserving of that due diligence while recognizing the significant value that the school has in our community.”
