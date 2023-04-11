MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners has given county attorneys the go-ahead to join a settlement with five companies involved in wide-reaching litigation over their manufacturing and distribution of opioids.
The board voted 4-1 at its Tuesday morning meeting to authorize the settlement, which is with pharmaceutical manufacturers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies Walmart, Walgreens and CVS "in an effort to hold (them) financially responsible for the impact of the opioid epidemic on Cobb County and to secure resources necessary to combat the opioid epidemic."
Commissioner Keli Gambrill was the sole vote in opposition to the authorization.
Gambrill told the MDJ a day earlier that she was concerned funds from the settlement would not address "the root cause" of the opioid crisis.
She wants the settlement money used both to make sure patients are not being overprescribed opioids by multiple sources and to stop opioids, primarily fentanyl, from coming over the U.S.’s southern border with Mexico.
In 2021 alone, 123 people died of opioid overdoses in Cobb County, tied with DeKalb County for the third most among all counties in Georgia, per data from the state's public health department.
Gambrill was also the lone no vote on an item to amend the budget for six alternative-fuel buses the county will add to its CobbLinc fleet.
Cobb has budgeted just north of $4.1 million for the six Compressed Natural Gas buses, with more than $3.3 million in federal grant money put toward the purchase.
The approved change to the budget was the result of insurance money the county received after a fire destroyed one of its CobbLinc buses in December 2019.
By putting the insurance money – about $55,000 – toward the purchase of one of the six buses, the county is fulfilling its obligation to use those funds for the bus replacement, per the budget item.
However, Gambrill balked at the proposal for new buses in its entirety, saying she thinks the purchase is a waste of money.
"I've never been a fan of empty buses running around," Gambrill said. "We're subsidizing transit anywhere from $18 to $24 million dollars and we've got less than a million riders and we can't even really track our ridership."
In other business, the board:
- held a public hearing before spending over $100,000 on engineering design services for road projects across the county, including safety improvements to South Cobb Drive, intersection realignment at Cobb Parkway and Black Acre Trail, intersection improvements at Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads, a pedestrian bridge on Cobb Parkway, and traffic signal installation at Swift-Cantrell Park;
- held a public hearing prior to spending more than $100,000 for a consultant to study disparities in the county's "contractual awards in construction, goods, services and architectural and engineering services for the last five (5) year period to determine the effectiveness of the current supplier diversity program and recommend modifications and adjustments, if necessary, that are in compliance with the law";
- announced the reappointment of Patti Lee to the Civil Services Board;
- announced the appointment by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid of former Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard to the Transit Advisory Board;
- announced the reappointment by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell of Alice Summerour to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
