Cognia President and CEO Mark Elgart presented a letter to the Cobb school board Monday which invalidates the 2021 findings of its special review of the Cobb County School District.
MARIETTA — The Cobb County School District’s accreditation firm has invalidated the findings of its 2021 investigation into the district and pushed a planned follow-up review back by two years.
Mark Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, told the Cobb school board Monday the change was in response to evidence the school district provided after it challenged the findings of the original review.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
And the Democratic members look like fools again. Accomplished nothing as usual.
One wonders if the democrat school board members should have to re-imburse the district for wasted time and resources? All this, years of strife, just so they'd get noticed by Stacey Abrams! And... those "old white men" are still there, at least for now, putting the kids first.
