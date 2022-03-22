In Cobb County’s housing market, the line just keeps going up.
The median home value in Cobb is up some 22% over this time last year, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The average monthly mortgage has jumped from $1,113 to $1,405 — a near 22% increase.
But the sellers’ market, kicked off during the pandemic, may mean prices are rapidly slipping out of reach for working residents.
Just 2,164 homes in the Atlanta metro, about 11% of the market, are affordable for residents making $50,000 per year (that figure was over 18% pre-pandemic), the NAR says. Entry-level salaries for Cobb teachers, police officers, and firefighters — along with thousands more workers — all come in below that mark.
Analysts have attributed the surge in prices to an array of factors, from families looking to upsize as they spent months at a time quarantined at home, to spiking materials costs. Lumber prices fluctuate between two to three times what they were in February 2020.
The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Mike Carnathan told the Cobb Board of Commissioners last month the metro area also suffers from a simple supply and demand squeeze.
“You can’t really build at the price points needed for folks at 50% (area median income) or even 80% (area median income) anymore. You just can’t build that housing stock,” Carnathan said.
To stabilize the local housing market at an affordable level, he added, the Atlanta area needs to add about 90,000 units per year; right now, it’s building just 23,000.
Realtor Johnny Walker, who serves on the Marietta City Council, said the market is particularly hard on first-time buyers who can’t build off the equity in their current home.
“If you list a house, and you list it somewhat properly, not crazy, crazy overpriced, you’re going to get multiple offers on it. But if you're working with a buyer, it's hard to be successful,” Walker told the MDJ.
Davis Wilson, a relative and client of Walker’s, is one of those getting increasingly discouraged by his quest for a first home — a search that’s now dragged on for a year and a half.
“When you think about buying your first home, you don't really think about spending $300,000 on a house,” Wilson said. “I've tried to keep my range between 225 and 285 (thousand), and man, it's just really tough. You see something come up, and you either find the worst home possible that you're going to have to put $100,000 into it, or the house that's available just goes so quick … as a cash offer.”
Competition just to get an offer in is stiff. That’s evidenced by the fact that the average list price in Cobb last month was $445,000, but the average selling price was $15,000 higher, per the Georgia Multiple Listing Service.
“I’ve found homes that I potentially wanted to buy, put an offer in, over asking price — anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 over asking price — and you don't even get response. You get, ‘We went with someone else,’” Wilson added.
Which begs the question — who can still afford to buy? For one, those with supple salaries; residents with incomes of $150,000 or more can afford over 80% of houses currently available, per NAR data.
Adding to the market frenzy is the increasing role of Wall Street investors scooping up houses across the country. Last summer, nearly one-fifth of all single-family homes purchased in Atlanta were bought by corporate investors, according to research by Georgia Tech professor Elora Raymond.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, herself a real estate broker, says she’s seen the same trend in Cobb County.
"You have more and more investors getting into the market, and it's really cutting out the chances for home ownership,” she said. “Some of their marketing tools are, 'Hey, we won't have an inspection, we won't ask you for closing cost, we don't need to view the property, you can just basically sign this contract and show up to closing.’ … It's just an easy and seamless and very profitable proposition for the seller.”
Added Walker, "There's a small little development, these investors might come in and buy all the houses, and then you can rent them out and make a ton.”
Walker doesn’t see the recent .25% interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve putting much of a dent in the upward curve — not for some time anyway. But eventually, something has to give.
“It can’t last like this forever,” he said.
