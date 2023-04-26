MARIETTA — Cobb County is expected to add another 300,000 people to its population of 766,149 by 2050, the Atlanta Regional Commission reports.
Accompanying that growth will be continued high demand for housing – roughly 120,000 more households, according to Renata Mattison, a regional planner for the ARC.
Mattison, whose team conducted a housing assessment of the county, presented her findings to the Cobb Board of Commissioners this week.
Housing production in the county is holding at about 3,000 units per year, and that has to jump to about 4,600 additional units each year for the next 26 years to keep pace with the growing demand, she said.
Housing approaching 'crisis levels'
Cobb is not alone in experiencing a housing crunch: The study noted the combination of a ballooning population, growing demand, slow wage jumps and relatively low housing supply are making it more difficult for low- and middle-income families to find affordable housing across the country.
“This trend in Cobb County is also reflected across Metro Atlanta and the U.S. and has caused the state of housing nationwide to approach crisis levels,” the study says.
Something that caught the commissioners’ attention in particular is where the county projected population growth is highest: northwest Cobb.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she found that interesting, considering the area is known for lower population density.
Another trend Commissioner Jerica Richardson highlighted was the ARC’s finding that the number of Cobb households earning $100,000 or more increased from 2010 to 2020, while the number households in all salary ranges $99,999 and lower decreased during that same period.
“The data here could tell the story. People that live here are earning more income, and there are fewer people who, even the people that make a little bit, are earning more income,” Richardson said. “I don’t think that’s the story of Cobb … but that is a jump, and we’re missing the other data points to get there.”
Mattison told Richardson that missing data was in the assessment, not all of which she presented to the commission. The full study has been shared through the county’s website.
What is the data that completes the picture? It has to do with the increase in housing costs alongside increasing incomes.
As the study demonstrates, rents are rising faster in Cobb than the income of residents. According to the ARC’s analysis, the monthly median rent in Cobb jumped 35.5% between 2010 and 2020, from $933 to $1,264. Annual median family income in the county also rose over the same period, but it didn’t keep up: The jump was 25.6%, from $78,920 in 2010 to $99,099 in 2020.
Strategies to ease the burden
The ARC's assessment suggested six strategies county officials could pursue to address housing needs. They are:
- Increasing housing supply;
- Preserving affordable supply;
- Reducing housing and transportation costs;
- Promoting housing stability;
- Expand funding for more housing;
- Developing leadership and collaboration to promote affordable housing.
Commissioners’ takeaways
Cupid said she has some thoughts on suggestions from the study she will be considering moving forward, though did not offer specifics. She also believes there are actions the county can take with its existing housing stock and policies to address the squeeze that is expected to persist in the coming decades.
Cupid identified land use permits, which can enable residents to house more people in their home than might be allowed by the county code, as a tool already in place to ease the burden of costly, limited housing options.
“That’s a matter of policy,” Cupid said. “We have discretion on how we vote on those things ... With some sensitivity towards the data, we might make different decisions, and it could allow more people to still live in the same household.”
Until the commissioners have a better understanding of the full assessment, Cupid hopes to use permitting and other tools at their disposal to address Cobb’s housing affordability problem.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who represents west and northwest Cobb, considered the ARC's presentation misleading.
Suburban living will no longer exist in the county if the study’s projections come to fruition, she said.
An array of recommendations at the end of the presentation about how to match growing demand with greater housing stock also miffed Gambrill.
“My opinion: That was not about housing, it was about justifying transit,” she said.
In Gambrill’s view, calls for increased housing density are a cover for efforts to bring mass transit to her district (she has consistently questioned long-term taxes to fund mass transit in Cobb).
Meanwhile, Richardson and JoAnn Birrell, whose districts comprise the eastern portion of the county, said the assessment left them with more questions than answers. That makes sense, considering Mattison’s slideshow gave commissioners an abbreviated look at the 100-plus page document the ARC compiled with the help of county staff.
“I just have some questions and (want) more information,” Birrell said. “It wasn’t really clear on some of the slides, and that’s the first I’ve seen of it so I’d like to delve into it a little more.”
Birrell wants more clarity on the differences between home prices and inventory in Cobb’s seven cities, including newly incorporated Mableton, and its suburban, unincorporated areas.
“The market, it’s an issue as far as how you’re going to deal with developers,” Birrell said. “It’s what they’re willing to do or can do.”
Richardson wants to take a closer look at the full study before beginning to consider broader solutions to Cobb’s housing crunch.
“One of the initiatives that I do have is ‘A Home in Cobb,’ and that’s what it’s predicated on, is the idea of looking at all of our unique use cases and coming up with different solutions,” Richardson said.
