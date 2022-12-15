MARIETTA — For Kim McCoy, head of the Cobb District Attorney’s victim and witness office, the long road toward the county getting its own family advocacy center began 25 years ago.
Way back in 1997, she and Jason Saliba, now Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney, toured San Diego’s own center for victims and thought, “We’ve got to have this in Cobb County.”
“It took us years to get here, obviously, through struggles, through challenges, through politics, through a lot of different things,” McCoy said at the dedication of Cobb’s Family Advocacy Center Thursday. “But we’re here.”
The center isn’t quite open for business — District Attorney Flynn Broady said he expects it to open in March or April of 2023. But when it does, the location on Fairground Street will be a hub for victims and survivors of abuse to get help and resources under a single roof.
The center was partially funded with a $400,000 grant from the state, and will be the first of its kind to open in Georgia.
“When family advocacy centers are implemented in communities, there’s a corresponding reduction in domestic violence homicides, a reduction in childhood trauma, and with that, better outcomes for families,” Broady said.
As part of that mission, the DA’s office is partnering with several of Cobb’s well-established nonprofits such as LiveSAFE Resources, the Center for Family Resources, and SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. Along with staff from the county and its public safety and prosecutorial partners, those nonprofits and community groups will have representatives on-site as well.
“They are the people that have stood behind us and supported us from the very beginning,” McCoy said.
April Ross, the executive director of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, said one of the many challenges facing abuse survivors is a fear of seeking help.
“We forgot — or maybe we didn’t know because we haven’t experienced what it feels like to be scared, and to not know the system you’re trying to figure out,” Ross said. “And that’s what this Cobb Family Advocacy Center is going to do for people. It’s going to take away that level of fear. It’s going to add a level of comfort. And it’s going to give them a level of support like no one’s seen before in Cobb County.”
Janet Paulsen, a member of the commission, recalled her traumatic experience with domestic violence in expressing her support for the center. In 2015, she was shot six times by her husband after suffering abuse at his hands and trying to leave him. She spent weeks in a coma and was left wheelchair-bound.
“We didn’t know what we were doing. We were running from this place to that place to the other place,” Paulson recalled. “… I have a plaque in my house — I got it from the hospital — and it says, someday this will all make sense. Being here today, and doing what we’re all doing together, is what makes sense to me.”
Once fully open for business, the Family Advocacy Center will be located in the former Division of Family and Children Services building at 277 Fairground Street in Marietta.
“Our mission is to serve,” said Taneisha McAuley, who will be the center’s site coordinator. “But when we talk about, what is the vision for this building? I’m not even going to talk about the money that we need.”
Broady told the MDJ his office is working on setting up a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so that community members and businesses can support the center going forward.
