MARIETTA — More than a dozen CobbLinc bus operators picketed at the Marietta Transfer Center Thursday over what they said was insufficient hazard pay during the pandemic.
Holding a sign that read "Essential workers need to be compensated NOW," Stanley Howard, a CobbLinc bus operator, said he and other bus drivers had not received what they believe they are owed from $18 million in federal pandemic relief CobbLinc was given in 2020 via the CARES Act.
“We know that the federal government gave money,” said another man picketing at the Marietta Transfer Center Thursday, who declined to share his name. “We were forced to use our sick days for (COVID-19), and they should have been paid for with that money. … Everyone is getting paid except us.”
When reached for comment, a county spokesperson noted CobbLinc is managed by a third-party, Ohio-based First Transit.
"First Transit employees the CobbLinc operators," the spokesperson said in an email Thursday. "The county is currently in negotiations with First Transit over a new contract."
The state Department of Transportation announced in April 2020 Georgia had received $522 million, to be split among transit operators. The department said the money could support operational expenses associated with impacts of COVID-19, including covering operating costs to maintain service, making up for lost revenue due to the pandemic, purchase of personal protective equipment and payment of administrative leave of operations personnel. About $18 million went to CobbLinc.
That money was used to pay 253 CobbLinc employees a one-time, $500 bonus in August 2020. But Howard said that isn't enough — not when it's compared to what other area bus drivers have been given over the past two years.
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) employees received a one-time, $500 bonus in 2020 and a one-time, $3,500 bonus last year. Cobb County School District drivers were given a $1,200 retention bonus last year and are scheduled to receive another in their May paychecks. Marietta City Schools bus drivers were given $500 in December and are scheduled to get another $500 in May.
The driver who declined to share his name Thursday said he and his fellow bus operators, who were classified as essential workers during the pandemic, believe they are the only essential workers who haven’t been fairly compensated for their work over the past two years and want to know what has been done with the CARES Act money.
New CobbLinc employees are given $2,500 sign-on bonuses, he continued — five times the amount longtime bus drivers were given in August 2020.
“We get no respect from (CobbLinc) at all,” he said. “They just want us to work … and we have families to take care of."
Howard said he and other operators have tried to communicate with their superiors at CobbLinc and First Transit, but they aren’t being told what the money is being used for.
“All they say is that they don't know if First Transit has the money or if the county does,” he said. “We know they got the money that the federal government gave them, so we need to know who has the money and what they are doing with it.”
