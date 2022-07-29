Cobb County’s unemployment rate saw a slight rise from May to June, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
The department announced Thursday that unemployment increased across the metro Atlanta area and the rest of Georgia last month.
According to data released by the department Thursday, Cobb’s unemployment rate in June was 2.7%, an increase from 2.3% in May, but 1% lower than the rate at the same time last year. Department of Labor data indicate Cobb added 415 new jobs from May (423,557) to June (423,972).
Despite the rise in Cobb unemployment claims, from 9,898 claims in May to 11,867 in June, the workforce is estimated to have grown by more than 2,000 workers, from a revised estimate of 433,455 people in May to 435,839 people in June.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a press release Thursday the rise in unemployment rates should not come as a surprise.
“The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment,” Butler said.
The release said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June, which removes seasonal patterns to gain a more accurate picture of changes in employment and unemployment, was estimated to be 2.9%, down from the revised May rate of 3%.
