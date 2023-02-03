MARIETTA — Ahead of a planned sales tax referendum on transit expansion in 2024, Cobb Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler said Friday the county will hit the road on another public outreach tour this year.
The road show comes less than two years after the last slate of town halls on the so-called mobility special-purpose local-option sales tax, or M-SPLOST. It will likely roll out in either late spring or early fall, Raessler said, taking a question from Commissioner Monique Sheffield.
The county’s task will be getting buy-in from a public that’s shot down plenty of transit expansion proposals over the decades, and has thus far seen few details of the proposed referendum.
“We’ve spoken about, we need a short-term plan and a long-term vision,” Raessler said, with the rationale that “no matter what, we can talk to voters about what this looks like in more immediate terms, as well as where this takes us.”
Raessler added, “We’re gearing towards a really, really good project list."
Ahead of that tour, Raessler said, the Cobb DOT will ask the board to approve a contract with a consultant to aid in preparing the package. The county set aside $400,000 for those services in December.
The county has two paths forward under state law. In one scenario, the county could impose an up to five-year sales tax, of up to 1%, to pay for surface-level transportation spending such as trails, bridges, and roadways. Under another, the county could impose an up to 30-year sales tax, also up to 1%, specifically for mass transit construction and operating costs.
The board’s Democratic commissioners, particularly Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, have shown more enthusiasm for the latter option — transit expansion — while the board’s Republicans have favored more trails and road improvements.
Nonetheless, all five commissioners voted in November to authorize planning for the referendum.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson — who wasn’t in attendance Friday for the final day of the board’s annual retreat — told the MDJ last month she doesn’t sense much ambition to include a massive infrastructure project like heavy rail expansion from Atlanta.
“I haven’t gotten a sense that there’s a big push to have that committed in here, at least from an analysis standpoint. Most of it has settled with (bus rapid transit), primarily because heavy rail has such a heavy commitment tied to it,” she said.
Cupid, meanwhile, pushed Friday for transit options that can meet commuters where they are, like on-demand service and “flex” buses that service a general area rather than a fixed route. Raessler said that remains part of the plans.
Cupid recalled a conversation with a working mother from Cobb who commuted by bus to her child’s daycare, and then by bus again to her job at a Walmart in Lawrenceville.
“If we want to have a vibrant county, we’ve got to think about not just those that are like us, that have income that we have … there’s other people that work here, that live here, who want to be able to provide for their families, and they depend on us to provide systems,” Cupid said.
