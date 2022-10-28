CUMBERLAND — The county's tourism bureau reported a strong year financially, even as it lamented the Atlanta Braves' early exit from the 2022 MLB playoffs as a missed economic opportunity.
“I wish we were really busy today or, you know, the next couple of days here, but it was a good run, so congrats on the run we did have, so there’s always next year,” Zach Kerns, Cobb Travel & Tourism board chairman, said of the Braves' playoff run.
Board treasurer Mike Knowles, vice president of Fifth Third Bank, presented Cobb Travel & Tourism’s end-of-year financials, noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry.
“We are coming out of, obviously, 2020 is a couple of years behind us, but the effects are still here,” Knowles said. “And for the organization that we are and what we do and who we serve, we do a remarkably good job, from a financial standpoint, of being good stewards of all the monies that we receive.”
Knowles said Cobb Travel & Tourism's revenues were 27% more than its budget, while expenses were 16% less than what was budgeted.
The organization saved $570,000 — $85,000 of which was budgeted — with the rest coming from expense savings.
"As a result, we saw almost $800,000 in additional non-budgeted income," Knowles said, including a quarter of a million dollars from Paycheck Protection Program income the bureau received.
The bureau finished the fiscal year with roughly $2.7 million on hand, including money from its emergency and contingency reserves.
Another topic discussed at the meeting was communication between Cobb Travel & Tourism and the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
Board member Jim Rhoden, chairman of the Futren Corporation, which owns Indian Hills Country Club, asked Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson whether she communicates the bureau's activities to her fellow commissioners and county staff.
Richardson, who is the only commissioner on the bureau's board, told Rhoden there is no formal meeting she holds with staff or the rest of the commission to discuss the bureau's activities.
Rhoden proposed having Cobb Travel & Tourism CEO Holly Quinlan or Lindsey Burruss, the bureau's head of marketing, brief county staff and commissioners.
"That could work. There'd have to be a work session or something of the sort, kind of how the Braves will do their annual update," Richardson said.
Also at the meeting, Kerns, recently promoted to assistant vice president of campus operations at Kennesaw State University, was recommended for reelection to the board for another two-year term, as was Jennifer Bennett, spokesperson for the city of Smyrna, in a unanimous vote.
Cobb Travel & Tourism's partners, companies the organization works with on promoting tourism in the county, will vote to reelect Kerns and Bennett and approve the proposed slate of officers for 2023 at its annual meeting on Nov. 15.
The board also recommended its slate of officers for 2023 in a unanimous vote. Kerns would remain chairman, and Roger Fleming, Atlanta Marriott Northwest general manager, would stay vice chairman. Atlanta Braves Sales Director Dawn Truemper would be the board's secretary and Knowles would remain treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.