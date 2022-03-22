CUMBERLAND — Members of the Cobb Travel and Tourism’s board said the state of their industry was generally positive, though still not what it was pre-pandemic, at a Tuesday meeting.
Hotel occupancy is in a good place, said Omar Vega, general manager of the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta. All financial signs are positive, said Eric Gray, who leads the Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Vinings/Galleria.
However, Roger Fleming of the Marriott Northwest Galleria said that hotels are still not back to 2019 occupancy levels. The main missing component is business travel, which Fleming said used to provide 50% of his customers. It now makes up 25% of customers, but has been rising.
“Zoom has taken the place of a lot of traditional business travel,” Cobb Travel CEO Holly Quinlan told the MDJ. “And so there’s lots of opportunity for that to come back, as well as the conventions, the trade shows, some of those larger events.”
While business travel has suffered, board members mentioned the youth sports industry as a reliable source of travel throughout the pandemic, and said the county should continue to invest in facilities that bring tournaments and other events to Cobb.
Quinlan presented data outlining county hotel/motel tax collections, hotel occupancy rates, and hotels’ revenue per available room, a common metric in that industry that is calculated by multiplying a hotel’s average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.
In February of this year, hotel occupancy was 57.4%, up 7 points from last year, but still short of the pre-pandemic level of 64.5%.
When it comes to revenue per available room, this past February saw $54.58. That’s down from $73.98 in 2019, but better than $35.82 in 2021.
Fleming said his conversations with other metro Atlanta hotel managers have led him to think the Cobb hotel market has been a tad slower in recovering.
“This market has lagged behind some of the (other) parts of the city a bit in recovery, I think. … not dramatic, but a little bit,” Fleming said. “Mainly because we’re not a leisure destination per se, without the Braves … There’s not a year-round attraction here that just draws people to this area.”
Quinlan countered by saying Cobb has many tourism assets that help attract people, and that metrics are trending in the right direction. Fleming agreed, saying Cobb was more of a destination than it was 10 years ago. When selling the area, he said he calls it an edge city, not a suburb.
“When you have a ballet, an opera and a Major League Baseball team, you’re not a suburb, you’re an edge city,” Fleming said.
Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson asked fellow board members how they might react to an economic downturn, given the “chatter around a potential recession” she’s been hearing.
Gray said he thinks about it all the time, but feels more confident about future challenges after surviving the pandemic.
Fleming concurred, saying hotels are operating more efficiently than ever. The hotel he runs employed 130 people pre-pandemic, and now operates with just 90 employees.
“I think as an industry, we’ve gotten a lot better at reacting, right?” Omar said. “So you can be proactive to a certain degree. But if demand is there, you need to go, go, go. And once the demand drops, I think the right measures are in place where we can scale back rather easily.”
Dale Kaetzel, park president of Six Flags Over Georgia, said part of moving forward is accepting a new normal.
He cited Six Flags, Truist Park and the Battery, and food and beverage assets such as craft breweries as places that draw people to Cobb.
“There needs to be a slight shift in focus, to realize that folks are going to be staying closer to home. … Realizing that folks may not be traveling as much, and we need to hyper focus on these incredible assets that we have here in Cobb County,” Kaetzel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.