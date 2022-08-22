County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a $1.45 million contract with consulting firm Accenture to draft a new strategic plan for Cobb government.
The goal of the study, according to county officials, will be to unite the disparate plans of each department under one heading — a task that’s not been undertaken in years.
“The main thing is to wrap your arms around all of the periphery plans that we have,” said Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi. “The comprehensive plan, department master plans — you’ve got tons of plans out there that have not been brought into one guiding document.”
Drafting of the five-year plan is expected to take until the end of 2022, documents submitted to the county by Accenture indicate.
The county’s last such plan was in effect from 2013 to 2018, featuring more lofty policy ambitions than specific proposals. For fiscal policy, for example, the plan calls for the county to “Operate County government in a fiscally responsible manner that supports the County’s triple AAA bond rating.” Under a section titled “Economic Vitality,” it says the county should “Identify and implement programs and initiatives to enhance economic development.”
The plan drafting process will include several community engagement phases, per Accenture’s proposal.
County Manager Jackie McMorris said she wants to bring in “businesses, or nonprofits, or communities, in ways that we can leverage resources. Everybody’s talking about affordable housing. The region is doing this, or somebody’s doing that, but what is the vision for housing in Cobb?”
At a Monday morning work session, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell expressed some hesitation about the undertaking.
“That’s a lot of money, $1.5 million,” said Birrell.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
