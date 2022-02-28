One of America’s largest homebuilders is expected to ask the Cobb Planning Commission Tuesday to approve a west Cobb proposal for 72 new homes.
The nearly 50-acre parcel eyed by Pulte Homes sits on Midway Road, just down the road from Lost Mountain Park and behind Midway Presbyterian Church.
Currently, the property is operated as “Whileaway Farm,” as it has been since the mid-1980s. Pine forests and thickets on the largely undeveloped parcel hem in a small lake.
Pulte has proposed to preserve much of that green space — around 25 acres — alongside the dozens of homes. The developer’s proposal is for an open space community, a unique residential zoning category which allows developers to build at a higher density of houses than would typically be allowed. In exchange, they set aside a substantial slice of the property as commonly-held undeveloped space.
On average, the lots would come in around 10,000 square feet, or less than a quarter of an acre.
An earlier plan submitted to Cobb County asked for as many as 85 homes on the site, which would encircle the lake on both sides and back up to the park. The revised plan, however, shifts most of the homes to the property’s eastern side and leaves the side of the parcel abutting the park untouched.
But Pulte’s proposal has been beset by complications since it was introduced last year, according to Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who represents the area.
For one, the lake and creeks that feed into and out of it are prone to flooding, Gambrill told the MDJ. That, and the cost of building a public road to cross the creek, were among the reasons Pulte shifted all of the homes to the street side of the property, she said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has identified the area as a high-risk area for flooding, according to documents prepared by Cobb County staff.
Sue Morning, a resident of the Broadlands subdivision (which sits down Midway Road and downstream), said she’s seen extensive flooding from the creek over the years, and worries new construction will only compound the problem.
“The elevation at the top of this land is at 1,140 (feet),” Morning said. “My backyard … sits at 1,030 (feet). That’s a 100 foot drop. If you clear cut that land and all that water runs down that land, what is that going to do to me?”
Morning said she and other opponents of the proposal contend its density is “unacceptable.”
“It does not align with the west Cobb area. It does not align with the future plans (of) Cobb County … This development that is going in, it’s Cracker Jack -box houses that are squeezed in there so tight,” she said.
But the biggest problem for the developer, Gambrill said, is that the site currently has no sewer access. The only way to plug into the sewage system is to secure an easement — from the nearby Broadlands subdivision that’s continued to raise concerns.
The Cobb County Planning Commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
