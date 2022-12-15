MARIETTA — A split vote this week saw Cobb commissioners advance a study of disparities in who county government does business with.
The study will examine the number of minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned business contracted by Cobb, determine if any shortfalls exist, and set goals based on those findings, according to Purchasing Director Roger Ball.
The proposal, debated extensively at Tuesday’s commission meeting, was advanced 3-2, with Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill opposed.
Ball told commissioners the study — which will be contracted out — is needed because the county currently has little to no metrics of its purchasing practices. It’ll evaluate the proportion of minority, women, and veteran contractors the county uses, relative to the number of them doing business in Cobb.
“We don’t know if there’s a gap there, and if there is a gap, then that gap needs to be addressed,” Ball said.
Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said that on top of those needs, “a number of (those businesses) feel as if Cobb County has not had an open door to all businesses here."
But Cupid’s Republican colleagues argued the study was unnecessary, for varying reasons. Birrell suggested the purchasing department could assess the issue itself.
“I think there are other ways that we can see what the contracts that are awarded are, that include minority or female-owned businesses, or even veterans, without spending $500,000, $600,000 on a disparity study,” she said.
But Ball replied his department doesn’t have the technical know-how to undertake that itself, and any findings need to be rigorous enough to potentially stand up in court.
Funding for the study was included in this year’s budget, but a final price hasn’t been set.
Gambrill, meanwhile, disagreed with the premise of the study.
“My biggest issue with this is we’re targeting small business, minority businesses, but not taking into account that those businesses typically don’t have the resources to deal with an entity (that is) the size of Cobb County,” Gambrill said.
“… Why some aren’t participating, that is their choice. For government to go out and essentially chase them down to get them to participate, so we can meet some percentage goal that we have set — I don’t see that as being a prudent use of taxpayer dollars,” she added.
But Ball said in his experience, that hasn’t held up.
“I just don’t think that tenet is true anymore,” he said.
He echoed Cupid in adding that from the perspective of some business owners, “the general sentiment is that historically, Cobb County has not been very open to minority- and women-owned business enterprises … and that’s not just a problem that’s at Cobb County.”
The purchasing department expects the study's cost to exceed $100,000 and will conduct a public hearing on the matter at a future date.
