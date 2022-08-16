Cobb County tax bills for 2022 are in the mail with the county set to collect some $1.1 billion in revenue, Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced this week.
Jackson’s office, charged with collections of county taxes, sent out nearly 268,000 tax bills to property owners. Residents have just under two months before the Oct. 15 deadline to pay their bills.
The $1,099,887,569 haul for the county marks a historic high, lifted by a hot real estate market which has caused property values in Cobb to surge. New revenues as a result of those rising property values grew the tax digest by a gross 12.3%.
For a home valued at $350,000, an owner can expect to see their tax bill increase by $123.37, per a county legal notice. A home valued at $500,000 will have its bill increased by $189.80.
Final tax bill increases depend on the exemptions applied to a given piece of property.
The majority of the tax revenues (58.3%) go to the Cobb County School District, which is set to collect $641 million this year, according to a news release. The county general fund, meanwhile, will collect $321 million, about 29.2% of the pie.
The county fire fund, meanwhile — for which the Board of Commissioners increased the millage rate this year from 2.86 to 2.99 mills — will collect $117 million, or 10.7%.
Tax bill payments may be made to the commissioner’s office online, in person, by mail, or by phone. Payments must be received or postmarked by Oct. 15.
Residents who received an assessment notice this year for their property had until early July to appeal their home’s value. For those who did so, their bill will reflect an “appeal amount” which is the minimum that must be paid by Oct. 15 to avoid a penalty. Residents may receive another bill once their appeal has been resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.