Superior Court Judge C. LaTain “Tain” Kell announced Friday he will step down from the bench after 14 years of service. Kell will serve through the end of April and plans to start a litigation consulting and mediation firm.
Kell was first appointed in December 2007 by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue and has since been elected four times to four-year terms. He served as chief judge of the Cobb Judicial Circuit from 2017 to 2019.
“I plan to retire from the bench so that I can pursue some other interests,” Kell said in a news release. “In my entire career, I’ve never been my own boss, or controlled my own schedule. I’m looking forward to seeing what that’s like.”
Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a successor to serve out the remainder of Kell’s term, which runs through 2024. Kemp spokesperson Katie Byrd said a timeline of the appointment was not yet available.
Kell is not the only judge leaving the bench. His colleague on the Cobb Judicial Circuit, Judge Robert Flournoy III is not seeking reelection, and will retire at the end of his term in December. The election to fill Flournoy’s seat will take place in November.
During his time on the bench, Kell helped develop a new curriculum to train Superior Court judges across the state, according to the release. He currently serves as vice chair of the Legislative Team for the Council of Superior Court Judges. In 2016, he started the Intermediate Drug Court, after previously working with the Cobb County Adult Drug Treatment Court.
Kell has presided over the Cobb Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court since January 2021, the release said. He has also served on the State Bar’s Task Force on Criminal Justice Reform and served on the state Child Fatality Review Panel.
"I'm looking forward to just a little bit more flexibility so that I can do some of the things I've always wanted to do, and so it seemed like a great time to do that," Kell told the MDJ.
Prior to his appointment in 2007, Kell worked at two private practice firms and worked for 10 years in the state attorney general’s office.
"It has been a true honor to serve the people of Georgia and the citizens of Cobb County in this capacity for almost 15 years,” Kell wrote in his resignation letter to Kemp. “In total, I have been blessed to serve the State of Georgia for 25 years, and I hope to continue to serve in some capacity in the years to come.”
Kell grew up in Marietta, graduating from Wheeler High School. His parents, Corky and Carole Kell, were Cobb educators — Kell High School is named after his father.
Kell earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and his law degree from the University of Georgia. He is currently completing a master's degree in Judicial Studies at the University of Nevada Reno, in partnership with the National Judicial College.
Kell said he looks forward to spending more time with family, traveling and pursuing his hobbies, such as painting, photography and hiking.
