Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor is expected to cut the county a check for $83,658, if approved by the Board of Commissioners next week.
The funds will come out of fees personally collected by Taylor for processing passport applications. The move comes after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Taylor has banked more than $425,000 in fees since taking office in last year.
The fee collections are permitted under a federal regulation that allows local officials to pocket a $35 charge on each passport application they process.
Per an agenda item from Taylor, however, those aren’t the only fees Taylor has retained. She’s also received the proceeds from an additional $24.70 charge for expedited mail services, which isn’t allowed.
“A review of passport related revenue collections was conducted by the Clerk’s Office and it was determined that the expedited shipping fees (Mail Fees) were mingled with the execution fees (Passport Fees) collected during FY2021 and FY2022 and retained by the Clerk in error,” the agenda item reads.
In fiscal year 2021, those fees totaled over $46,000. In 2022, they’ve totaled over $37,000. The refund will go into the county’s general fund, where future payments will be sent, the agenda item says.
County offices were closed for Veterans Day Friday and Taylor and County Manager Jackie McMorris couldn’t be reached for comment.
The board will vote on the matter at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.