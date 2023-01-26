Cobb County continues to experience medium levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s classification of COVID-19 community level is based on the number of cases and hospitalizations in the county and indicates the strain on a community’s healthcare system as opposed to measuring the presence and spread of the virus in an area.
According to the CDC, the case rate in Cobb is 70.12 cases per 100,000 people, a nearly 40% drop from last week's case rate. In Cobb, 10% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19, a nearly 3% drop from last week.
Since Jan. 18, a total of 11 people have died of COVID-19 in Cobb, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Jan. 25, and how they compare to two weeks prior. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, 1/25
Category
01/25/23
Since 01/18/23
Cases
2,326,499
+5,079
Hospitalizations
136,040
+584
Deaths
34,687
+113
Cobb's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, 1/25
Category
01/25/23
Since 01/18/23
Cases
169,084
+365
Hospitalizations
5,560
+14
Deaths
1,877
+11
As of Jan. 26, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 173 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 47% of them unvaccinated. The system had 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 71% of them unvaccinated, and seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, four of them unvaccinated.
In a public health update, Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark encouraged residents to get their COVID booster shots if they had not already done so earlier in the winter.
"Our elderly and immunocompromised residents continue to be at the highest risk, so we need to protect them as best we can," Memark wrote in her message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.