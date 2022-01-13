Cobb residents can expect rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Sunday, freezing rain from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snow showers after 1 p.m., the National Weather Service predicted Thursday. On Wednesday, the NWS' forecast for Sunday called for rain and snow showers before noon and after 5 p.m., with rain showers in-between.
“As the forecast has evolved, it has become more likely that a significant area of Georgia will experience icy conditions as part of the incoming storm system,” Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said in a statement Thursday. “We anticipate downed trees, limbs and powerlines. It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work.”
Cobb Department of Transportation crews tested inclement weather equipment Thursday. Starting around 6 p.m. Saturday, they plan on pretreating select bridges, overpasses, and "known trouble spots" across the county. On Monday, they will "man shifts around the clock" to treat roads and "respond to reports of trouble."
The Georgia DOT announced said it was preparing “brine operations” that would treat thousands of miles of interstates and state routes across north Georgia “in an effort to respond to the pending threat of a significant winter weather system.”
Sunday's winter storm will stretch in a crescent from Georgia to Virginia, and is "expected to impact tens of millions of people," according to AccuWeather.
"Atlanta hasn't recorded measurable snow for more than 1,450 days, the second-longest streak in the city's history," AccuWeather notes.
