Various Cobb County department heads laid out their expectations for what adding four new cities would mean for the county and its services in a special meeting Tuesday night. Much of the presentation focused on the unanswered questions that county staff have regarding the East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinings cityhood plans.
“We're not here to advocate, but we're here to educate,” said Cobb Public Safety Director Randy Crider, echoing county commissioners’ professions of neutrality. “I am a full believer that before anyone casts a vote, they need all the details of what it is that they're voting on.”
As of Wednesday, the East Cobb cityhood bill has passed both chambers of the state legislature and awaits Gov. Brain Kemp’s signature. The Lost Mountain and Vinings proposals have cleared the House and await votes in the Senate. Mableton cityhood, meanwhile, is moving through the committee process on the House side.
The new cities would have a combined population of 212,000, transforming the balance of power away from the county into the hands of new municipal governments.
The fast-approaching date for cityhood referendums, May 24, is what prompted county leadership to host the meeting. The county had hoped to commission its own feasibility study for all of the cities, but Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said there is not time to do so before the May election. In lieu of that, department heads were asked to conduct analyses internally.
The special-called work session, though only available virtually to the public, was held in the commission chamber, with only Cupid and county staff present. Other commissioners watched the presentations from home, Cupid said.
“It is my understanding, because we don't have commissioners present here tonight, it was of the thought that we would limit discourse for tonight … but I believe that there will be a lot of follow up on this,” Cupid said at the meeting’s close.
East Cobb cityhood advocate Cindy Cooperman told the MDJ Thursday that the county was understating the savings it would reap if East Cobb decides to incorporate.
"A small percentage of revenue will shift from Cobb County in proportion to the services the county will no longer need to provide in the future ... Outside independent analysis, like East Cobb’s Feasibility Study, performed by Andrew Young Center for State & Local Finance at Georgia State, is the type of objective analysis needed. The county’s rushed attempt at analysis clearly was not thorough enough because many vital details on actual costs still need to be disclosed by the county. They had a year to analyze this properly and failed to do so," Cooperman said.
Number crunching
Bill Volckmann, the county's chief financial officer, presented an analysis indicating the cities, if all are incorporated, will cause the county to lose about $45.7 million in annual revenue and reduce annual costs by about $4.3 million.
The “bottom line,” Volckmann said, is that the county would net $41.4 million less annually.
East Cobb cityhood advocates have said these numbers, first published last week, are “extremely misleading” and “sophomoric at best.”
The city of East Cobb, per the county analysis, would be the costliest loss for the county, leading to a net annual impact of $23 million less, the county claims. That includes a net loss of $7.9 million for the general fund, $14 million for the fire district fund and $1.2 million to the E911 fund.
If all four cities incorporate, Volckmann continued, county staff would need to modify their fiscal 2023 budget requests to ask for less staff — specifically, fewer cops, parks employees, firefighters and 911 operators.
The county’s debt payments for bonds that funded Truist Park and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre would also be impacted by loss of hotel-motel tax revenue to new cities, Volckmann said.
While staff said many times that incorporation is up to the citizens, they also defended the quality of Cobb’s services, and often expressed concerns about whether the new cities had considered all of the complications of maintaining those services.
“I'm a recreator at heart. I want the residents to have the best quality of service that they can. We, of course, always state that we give the best quality of service,” Parks Director Michael Brantley said. “But if the city of East Cobb thinks that they can give a better quality of service and their residents agree … we hope for them the best of luck.”
Fire Chief Bill Johnson said that according to the Center for Public Safety Excellence, only 113 fire departments of the 27,000+ fire departments in the U.S. are accredited and have an ISO rating of one. Cobb is one such department.
“Really all the ISO is, is a national standard to measure risk,” Johnson said. “How prepared is a community when it comes to fire? And if you have an ISO rating of one, you are the most prepared that you can be. And so obviously we have proven that that's where we are.”
Public safety
While all four of the new cities would provide services such as planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation and municipal courts, only East Cobb is proposing its own police, fire and E911 services.
County Public Safety staff such as Crider, Chief Johnson, Interim Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer and 911 Director Melissa Alterio laid out the county’s capabilities and infrastructure, while raising questions about the finer points of East Cobb public safety.
Crider said he wasn’t sure whether East Cobb would earn the same sort of accreditation and provide the same training as Cobb’s public safety agencies do. He also said there is uncertainty around which special units East Cobb would have, and what sort of mutual aid agreements might be set up between city and county.
Johnson wondered out loud how many firefighters East Cobb would send to a fire — Cobb sends at least 13, even to lower risk incidents, he said.
“There is a fire department in the local metro Atlanta area that uses part-time firefighters to staff their apparatus,” Johnson said. “So basically, they’re full-time firefighters in other jurisdictions and on their days off, they work at this fire department. There's rumors that city of East Cobb may be looking at that. There are unanswered questions.”
VanHoozer said East Cobb hadn’t identified what police facility the city would use. He raised questions about the department’s structure and training requirements, and whether it would need certain help from the county’s specialized units — bomb unit, traffic fatality unit, gang unit, crisis negotiation unit, etc.
“All those (units) together, really, they are the reason, along with our patrol officers, along with the sheriff's office, our DA, solicitor's office, all of our law enforcement partners that Cobb County is as safe as it is,” VanHoozer said.
Alterio, too, got into the weeds about 911 services, saying there were details about East Cobb’s proposed 911 service not mentioned in its feasibility study.
“I say this again from a very respectful, educational standpoint, simply because it's a common misconception not just in the county, in the state, in the country, that 911 services are the same everywhere,” Alterio said. “And unfortunately they are not. … You may drive 20 miles down the road outside of Cobb County, and you may not receive the same type of 911 services that you do receive in Cobb County.”
Parks and development
Community Development Director Jessica Guinn went through the cities to note certain characteristics the new governments would need to consider. The Lost Mountain area, for instance, has a high number of residential permits, but not many commercial ones. Mableton, however, has a high number of code inspections, and the city would need to hire accordingly, she said.
Parks Director Michael Brantley also touched on each city one by one to speak about how each city would impact the county, especially in regards to taking over county properties.
The new cities would impact 29 parks representing 1,451.7 acres, Brantley said.
“There's a lot of, as you can imagine, emotional investment in a lot of our properties,” Brantley said. “A lot of our staff have been taking care of and maintaining and programming those properties for a long time."
Outstanding questions remain for the different cities about how maintenance will be provided and start-up costs. Certain properties were not addressed in feasibility studies, Brantley said, while others were claimed for a new city despite not being in its borders (he said these were probably oversights). It’s unclear what sort of programming will be offered at the most important facilities, such as the Mable House or Lost Mountain Park, Brantley said.
East Cobb did not plan to provide parks at the time of its study, Brantley noted.
“When you go back to the East Cobb feasibility study, parks and recreation is listed in the appendix. … It was very vague. So, there's a lot of questions as to how the department would run,” Brantley said.
