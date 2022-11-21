Among the items Cobb County wants Georgia lawmakers to address this year is an ask to reform the legislative process for cityhood.
On the heels of three failed referendums in May, the county has asked to ensure there’s a baseline of support for a new city before its ever put on the ballot.
Only one of this year’s four referendums, in Mableton, succeeded in a vote this month.
“This is an issue that is near and dear to our heart,” Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi told the Board of Commissioners last week, as he presented the county’s 2023 legislative agenda.
Before any cityhood bill is proposed, Cobb has asked, at least 10% of the voters within the city’s boundary should sign onto a petition expressing support. That suggestion echoes the sentiments of Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who told a Georgia House of Representatives subcommittee this summer the failed Lost Mountain effort “originated from something other than grassroots.”
Cobb’s also asked that once a bill has been introduced, no changes to the boundaries should be made before it goes to the voters.
Those concerns are reflective of issues raised by the county during this year’s cityhood efforts, particularly those in East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain. Though county government was officially neutral, officials frequently said the proposals — which evolved several times during legislative passage — left voters with “unanswered questions.”
“Cobb County urges the General Assembly to place several additional measures in statute to provide more certainty, transparency and equity in the process of creating new cities in Georgia,” the legislative agenda adds.
State Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, opposed the East Cobb cityhood bill in the General Assembly, but told the MDJ he's not keen on the county's suggestions.
"I'm not particularly in favor of it. That seems like an awful lot to have to do, a lot of hoops to jump through to do that — and I have not been a big fan of the cityhood at all," Parsons said. "But ... I think the legislative process as it is is sufficient. I'd have to hear their arguments for it. In general, I don't like the idea."
Cobb has also asked for changes to the way it’s required to advertise its annual property tax rate. Under state law, an increase in annual revenue from higher property values is deemed a tax increase and must be advertised as such, even if the millage rate isn’t raised.
As part of that advertisement, the county must include the so-called “rollback” rate, which is the rate the millage rate would be lowered to in order to keep revenues flat from the prior year. Cobb has not rolled back its millage rate since 2016.
The county’s ask is for the rollback rate calculation to begin factoring in inflation.
“With property taxes being the largest revenue source for counties and inflation currently running much higher than normal, it is nearly impossible for counties to keep up with inflation in their expenses without receiving some adjustment to their largest revenue source. Counties have to spend more money now to provide the same level of services due to inflation,” the agenda argues.
Also on the county’s wish list are a series of requested reforms to housing policy. One is for the state to enact a law mandating rental properties to be regularly inspected for code compliance. The county itself adopted an ordinance to that effect earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the county has asked the state not to preempt local governments’ power to regulate short-term rentals (Airbnb and VRBO properties, for example) and “build to rent” subdivisions — single-family developments which are constructed by corporations for direct rental to residents, rather than for purchase.
Finally, pressed by constituents to step up Cobb’s response to rising eviction rates (including declaring a moratorium on evictions), Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has said the county is hamstrung by state laws which favor landlords’ property rights. To that end, the legislative agenda also includes an item supporting changes to the evictions process which would “equally (preserve) landlord and tenant rights.”
The board adopted the legislative agenda 5-0.
