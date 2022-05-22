The Cobb County Sheriff's Office unveiled its new high-tech mobile rescue kits last week, which they said will allow them to better serve their public, especially in high-leverage situations.
The kits, purchased from the Zoll Medical Corporation, feature an advanced digital tablet that can guide deputies step-by-step through approximately 70 different scenarios and provide supplies typical of those found in trauma kits, such as gauze, scissors and other first aid items.
As part of the rollout, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat held a joint press conference in Marietta Wednesday to outline the importance of the new kits.
Both counties bought 40 kits at a cost of $2,200 each.
The new kits have been rolled out to other sheriff's departments in more rural parts of Georgia.
The technology will be helpful during shootings, stabbings, drug overdoses and other critical situations, according to Owens, who added that the tablets require only a small amount of teaching for deputies to learn.
"It is very simplistic; you pretty much push a button, and it will tell you what to do next," Owens said.
Owens feels this type of safety technology should be widespread eventually.
"This technology is something that we must have and must push out to every law enforcement agency across the United States," Owens said.
With so many varied scenarios deputies encounter, the tablet provides a refresher on how to handle certain scenarios and saves time when decisions must be made and action taken quickly, according to Owens.
"We have so many variances and issues and scenes we see when we respond ... (that) it's so hard sometimes to remember everything they've been taught through the training period," Owens said. "Sometimes in critical situations, we don't always think clearly, and we need somebody to reprogram our mind for what to do at that time."
Rob Williams, senior law enforcement specialist with Zoll Medical Corporation, reiterated the numerous benefits the product could have for those in high-stress situations.
"I mean today, who knows how many different situations their deputies have come across," Williams said. "To be able to remember all of the nuances for the training you have had, it is nice to have some help... it is the knowledge and real-time help to be able to navigate them through different situations that they might come across."
During the presentation on Wednesday, Williams demonstrated a realistic example of how the tablet will help deputies in the field. The sheriff would input information about the situation and its severity and receive step-by-step instructions on what to do and which kit supplies to use.
According to Williams, other sheriff departments to use the tablets have already given positive reviews.
"It's been very well received. It's a highly unique product," Williams said.
