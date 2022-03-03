On Monday, downtown Marietta residents who need a rapid coronavirus test will have one more option.
DC Pulmonary Medicine will begin offering rapid tests at its Lemon Street location in Marietta on Monday, the healthcare provider shared on Facebook, citing popular demand. DC Pulmonary will continue to offer PCR tests with next-day results for all people who are tested between 8 a.m. and noon.
New cases of the coronavirus have been dropping precipitously since the end of January, but deaths remain high, averaging just over three per day over the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Public Health. On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, the department reported five Cobb residents had died from the coronavirus.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
03/03/2022
Change
Cases
133,713
+48
Hospitalizations
4,698
+6
Deaths
1,559
+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
03/03/2022
Change
Cases
1,913,823
+652
Hospitalizations
108,087
+138
Deaths
29,991
+99
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 181 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 68% of them unvaccinated. The system had 25 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 68% of them unvaccinated, and 14 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 64% of them unvaccinated.
