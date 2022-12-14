The Cobb Chamber’s Smyrna Area Council selected Jeanne Walker of the Cobb County School District as its 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.
The 2022 Smyrna Citizen of the Year award was presented Wednesday at the Smyrna Area Council breakfast at the Smyrna Community Center.
Walker has been an educator in the Cobb County School District for 26 years. Seven of those years were served as principal of Campbell High School, where she was responsible for a graduation rate increase of more than 20%, an athletic program with multiple regional titles and countless state playoff appearances; an ROTC program with a state championship; an expanded fine arts program inhabiting a new performing arts center; a school-wide renovation funded by the education 1% sales tax that included a new gym, academic building, media center and parking lots; and a host of internal and external campus improvements.
For more than a decade, she served as a vocal and visible supporter of Campbell's International Baccalaureate Diploma Program as she witnessed hundreds of Cobb County students, including her own two children, achieve at the highest level in the district's first academic magnet program. With her unwavering enthusiasm, Campbell IB has expanded program opportunities and increased student enrollment while sustaining its legacy of exemplary international performance.
Dr. Walker is transitioning to principal of Cobb Horizon High School and Cobb Online Learning Academy. During her last semester as principal of Campbell, Dr. Walker was named the 2022 Georgia Library Media Association’s Distinguished Administrator of the Year.
