MARIETTA — The Cobb County school board voted Thursday to name a new middle school after Betty Gray, a beloved county educator who died in June.
The proposal was approved 6-1, with Democratic board member Charisse Davis opposed.
Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, a Democrat, had proposed the naming at a meeting last month.
He said the new school will be created by Lindley Middle School being split into two zones, with a new school named for Gray.
“While serving on this Board of Education, Ms. Betty Gray was instrumental in the building of the Lindley Middle School on Veterans Memorial Highway, to replace the former Lindley Middle School that I attended, which the community had outgrown,” Hutchins said when presenting the proposal.
The site of the old Lindley is about three miles east of the new Lindley, off Buckner Road along Nickajack Creek. That campus now serves as the Lindley 6th Grade Academy and is being renovated — once complete, it will become a new, separate middle school.
“The last couple of weeks I've received several requests of support to have the school named after Ms. Betty Gray throughout the greater south Cobb community,” Hutchins said in July. “So, from (former) Gov. (Roy) Barnes to Dr. Doris Billups(-McClure) who just recently retired after three decades of principalship in that area, members of the Austell Community Task Force, the Mableton Improvement Coalition, just to name a few.”
At Thursday’s work session, Davis asked whether the school was technically considered a repurposing or an entirely new school. The board’s naming policy differs for the two — new facilities require a more thorough process, and more public input.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said that this case is considered a repurposing of the 6th grade academy.
Davis said that a couple years back, when the naming policy was being considered, her Republican colleague David Banks mentioned “something that I totally support right now, the idea that we should get away from naming schools after people.”
In 2020, the board debated renaming Wheeler High School, which is named for Confederate Gen. Joseph Wheeler, after students campaigned for it to be changed. The school board at the time created a committee to reexamine facilities named after Confederates, but months later dissolved the committee without taking any action.
Davis said her concerns about naming schools after people had nothing to do with Gray as a person.
“There's a larger discussion of that all over the country, just because, people are people, and flawed. Again, this is not a statement about Ms. Gray. But I do think, especially with the history of our county, the question I have is just, who gets to have schools named after them in Cobb County? And there's definitely a pattern of who gets to have schools named after them in Cobb County,” she said.
Davis, who steps off the board at the end of the year after serving one term, added she would have preferred a more community-driven process. She pointed out that if the school was considered a new facility, board policy would have required they wait three years after Gray’s death to name it after her.
“And I can only guess about why that policy actually exists, because it's not like our policy explains it. But there's a reason why that was put in there,” Davis said.
Hutchins said that “there are conversations happening within the community as we speak … We have been in constant dialogue in regards to what schools look like in Post 3, and opportunities that would come in the future in regards to how schools are named.”
The board then voted to approve the naming, with Davis voting no.
Gray represented Post 3, which Hutchins now represents, for 16 years on the school board. A Democrat, she was elected board chair by her colleagues, despite the board being majority Republican during her tenure. As a school district employee, Gray had a trailblazing career as a teacher and administrator, including stints as principal of Sedalia Park Elementary and Compton Elementary. She began her Cobb County teaching career as an English teacher at South Cobb High School in 1957. Following her death, Barnes, who was among her students at South Cobb High, described her as transformational.
“You know, there’s certain teachers that change your life, and Betty Gray was one for me,” Barnes said. “She encouraged me to go to college. You know, I came up in a time and a place when you didn’t think much about going to college. You went to work at Clarkdale Mill or Daddy’s store. She encouraged me to go to college. She was a life changer for me. Her legacy will live as long as there are folks like me and others that can remember her and tell what a wonderful person she was and how she changed our lives.”
