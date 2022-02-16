ATLANTA — After favorable committee hearings Wednesday, the Republican-sponsored Cobb County Commission and Board of Education maps are nearing a vote by the Georgia State Senate.
Both bills passed the House Monday, and carried 4-3 along party lines in the Senate’s State and Local Government Operations Committee.
The maps have been controversial, especially the commission map that draws Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her district and jeopardizes her ability to continue serving. Cobb Democrats have charged the maps are gerrymandered along political and racial lines, an accusation ardently denied by their Republican colleagues.
Those questions continued to be the focus of debate around the maps, with state Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, asking Carson what would become of Richardson if the maps become law.
The answer has been contested in previous hearings, but legislative counsel Stuart Morelli pointed to a Georgia Supreme Court decision that may be the nearest thing the state has to precedent.
In 1994, Morelli said, Mayor Teddy Lee of Villa Rica sued the city after his home was de-annexed from its limits and he failed to meet the office’s residency requirement. While state law states that no office can be abolished or have its term shortened without a referendum, the court found that the law applies only to the office, “not necessarily the right of any particular individual to hold that office,” Morelli said.
State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, the map’s sponsor who has insisted Richardson’s move to the northern edge of her current district was not a consideration in drawing the map, said that leaves the commissioner with an option to continue serving: move into an area where the current and new districts overlap before the new ones take effect next January.
Carson also said his map fairly reflects the current 3-2 Democratic majority on the commission, and will maintain that majority. But state Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, asked how he could make that assertion without data supporting it; had he simply “pulled it out of the sky?”
Replied Carson, “I believe — based on what I've been told by people that helped draw the map — that District 2 and District 4 would lean Democratic. Do I have those exact numbers? No, I do not.”
He later added, “We were not drawing in regard to race, even though we are constantly attacked for doing so.”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, made similar arguments for her Cobb school board map.
“The map achieves the goals of those who set out to draw it and do support it — those goals being No. 1, local control; two, legal compliance; three, equal representation, and four, the stability of the school district as a whole as well as the seven individual educational posts within it,” Ehrhart said.
Julie Bolen of the Georgia League of Women Voters argued to the contrary, raising concerns that the maps were being advanced without consensus from all of Cobb’s representatives.
“I'm alarmed that this body is willing to abandon local control (and) ignore the will of the voters in Cobb to seize control of our local redistricting,” Bolen said.
Democrat Micheal Garza, who is challenging Carson's in this year's election, worried about the effect a politicized map-drawing process would have on an already dysfunctional school board.
“Without these maps being competitive, there's no — there's nothing pushing the school board to actually work together,” Garza said.
