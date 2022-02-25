A sense of worry emanates from Kennesaw State University freshman Anya Vasilevsky’s voice when discussing Russia’s ongoing invasion of her hometown Kyiv, Ukraine.
“For me, it’s so scary because I’m so far away,” Vasilevsky said. “You never know what the future holds or what will happen tomorrow. I’m scared, but I also have this hope that my people will be fine.”
Vasilevsky was one of three Cobb residents who spoke to the MDJ about their connection to the ongoing invasion. After weeks of diplomatic posturing, Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on Thursday, and media have reported explosions in cities across the country, including Kyiv, its capital.
Vasilevsky’s family are spread out across the country. Her parents fled Kyiv and are living in a hotel in western Ukraine, while her older brother remains on the outskirts of Kyiv. She also has friends her age that remain in Kyiv amid the gunfire and explosions happening around them. Vasilevsky has been in constant contact with them in recent days and has noticed hopelessness in their voices that was unfamiliar to her.
“I feel like this is the first time I’ve noticed my parents being this sad and not having hope,” Vasilevsky said. “I talked to my friends, and they just said, ‘I’m tired of waking up every day hoping that everything will be fine.’”
Vasilevsky, a public relations major at KSU, has been living in Kennesaw since May of 2021. She says it has been challenging to focus on school amid all the things happening in her home country.
“I’m trying to make it possible to keep up with schoolwork with everything going on,” Vasilevsky said.
Vaslilevsky visited home for Christmas and hopes geopolitical conflicts her country has faced in the past will help it through its current situation.
“Ukraine has gone through so many things that I just hope that every previous challenge we’ve faced prepares us for this one.”
Another Kennesaw area resident with unique ties to Ukraine, Kristina Hook, assistant professor of conflict management at KSU, lived in the country for more than two years as a part of her anthropological research on the longstanding conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
During her time in Ukraine, Hook worked in 32 different cities and towns and spent extensive time in the capital of Kyiv. She interviewed heads of state, politicians, journalists, activists and displaced and captive Ukrainians for research for her upcoming book on relations between the two countries.
Hook loved the people of Ukraine and still keeps in touch with many of them today.
“Ukrainian people have such a lightness of spirit and such a sort of kindness and hospitality that they made my research both productive and a pleasure,” Hook said.
“The idea of war is the last thing that Ukrainians want,” she continued. “A Ukrainian friend described the country to me this week and said that Ukrainians are ‘a nation of lovers of life who are learning how to defend themselves.’”
Hook found a sense of freedom in Ukraine analogous to many Americans’ ideals.
“For me, Ukraine always felt for me the closest to some of the things that I love about being an American.”
Ukrainians are “pluralistic” and open-minded to different ideologies, she said, something that outsiders to the country are often surprised to learn.
Marietta resident Ron Younker is also familiar with Ukraine, having visited at least 10 times in recent years as part of a mission for Hickory Baptist Church. Younker has developed relationships with people in the country and has received updates on their safety via Facebook since Russia began its invasion.
“I established close relationships with the people there, and so it is breaking my heart to see what is happening,” Younker said. “They are a people, and they are a country. They want to be democratic.”
Younker, who spent time as a lecturer at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, believes in the resolve of the Ukrainian people and feels they will navigate their way through the current situation.
“They will fight, and they’re going to fight hard. And I’ll tell you, if he (Vladimir Putin) takes it over, I am convinced that they will protest. They will find ways to push back,” Younker said.
