In the wake of Monday’s bombshell news that Cognia had voided the findings of its 2021 accreditation review of the Cobb County School District, the MDJ sought reaction from Cobb politicos.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb
Tippins has filed legislation this year that changes the way organizations that accredit Georgia’s public schools are allowed to judge them. Tippins said the Senate Education and Youth Committee unanimously approved his bill on Monday. As to what his reaction is to Cognia’s decision to invalidate its special review and cancel its follow up review at year's end, Tippins said he looked forward to reading Cognia’s reasons.
“I believe there should be a legitimate compare-and-contrast done between what they said in the fall and what they’re saying today. I understand it’s completely different,” Tippins said. “I guess my first question would be for an organization that is regarded as being the gold standard of accreditation, what changed? I’m going to try to read both of them and see, but from what I have understood, they were very critical of the Cobb Board of Education, and now they are completely withdrawing that and they basically are good to go and clean. My understanding is they’ve said that it’s a well-run school district, the academic standards meet or exceed all expectations. So if you have a district that’s doing that, how legitimate is the special investigation?”
Tippins said he made the same statement Monday before the Senate Education Committee.
“Evaluation needs to be about the academic performance of the district as a whole, as that’s evaluated, and my bill provides for 80% of an accreditation evaluation to be based on the academic performance of the district, and 20% of it has to do with financial responsibility. That’s the heart and soul of what a school district ought to be for, and that’s the mission of school districts. Now, I can’t speak to what they based their finding in the fall on. I did address this morning the fact that they had 50 letters that were not available to the Cobb School System, and that’s a frustration to me and everyone else. It should be open records, and in my bill, it is open records unless it’s a whistleblower letter. But as I’ve said before, 50 letters out of a district that has 110,000 students, I’m not sure whether that would justify an investigation that has incurred the cost both financially but also more so in human resource hours to prepare for this special review.”
Asked what he thought about Cognia CEO Mark Elgart saying that Cognia has volunteers conduct special reviews and Cognia staff get involved when a school district challenges the findings, Tippins said: “That is absolutely ridiculous, the business about you’re guilty until you prove yourself innocent or until you challenge your report. Again, if SACS/Cognia is the gold standard of high school accreditation how could a practice like this be permitted to exist plus the fact that they do not base their accreditation decisions based on academic performance. It’s about board interaction.”
Tippins intends to rectify this with his bill.
“I hope the governor signs it at the earliest possible moment,” he said.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna
Allen, the chair of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, said Cognia was bullied into changing its findings by Republican legislators who were “threatening legislation that would basically render you powerless to provide oversight.”
“I believe this is a pre-emptive move to kind of kill that Senate bill. … I'm pretty sure I'll learn more over the next couple of days. … I need to understand more about what happened,” Allen said.
Sharon Mason, president, Cobb Chamber of Commerce
"The continuation of Cobb Schools accreditation is critical for providing students opportunities for college placement and scholarships. Our high-performing and accredited school districts are key drivers for business growth and to produce strong workforce pipelines,” Mason said.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs
Wilkerson, the minority whip in the Georgia state House, also suspected Cognia was reacting to pressure from his Republican colleagues under the Gold Dome. Wilkerson hadn’t yet had a chance to read Cognia’s letter to Ragsdale when he spoke to the MDJ.
“Sometimes if they're threatened with changing the law, sometimes they may react to it. So I don't think it's good policy, but you know, I can't comment until I actually see why they decided to back off,” Wilkerson said.
“It’s strange,” Wilkerson continued. “I think it continues to provide more uncertainty, because you issue a report and then come back later and say nevermind. I'm just curious why that is. … I think it undermines confidence in everything. … I'm just like the rest of the public, I have no idea why they decided to change course again.”
The divisive climate of the school board is likely to remain, Wilkerson said.
“I don't think anybody's stepping forward to help solve the issues that are out there. I don't think we've done it as a legislative body, we blamed the messenger. I don't think we did it through redistricting by bypassing local rule. And I don't think Cognia’s helping by backing off,” he said.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb
Rep. Ehrhart called it a vindication.
"What a pleasure it was to witness the complete vindication of Superintendent Ragsdale, the four majority board members, and their success in managing the best school system in Georgia. It’s also a total repudiation of those who would play political games while placing Cobb students’ Hope scholarships in jeopardy by using Cognia as a political bludgeon. I can’t say it wasn’t satisfying watching Cognia CEO Mark Elgart scurry from Cobb Schools today with his tail between his legs," she said.
Salleigh Grubbs, chair, Cobb GOP
The head of Cobb’s Republican Party said Cognia’s announcement validates the leadership of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the school board’s Republican majority.
“I'd have to say that my gut feeling was that the three dissenting (Democratic) board members all the time were just continuing to cause issues and trouble,” Grubbs said. “So yeah, I’m glad that Cognia’s come out and said that Cobb was doing what it needed to do and handling any disparities with the children, because it's all about the kids first. And it's not about grandstanding, and it's not about putting political agendas ahead of educating kids.”
Grubbs said she hadn’t read Cognia’s letter yet. Asked if there might be political reasons for Cognia’s reversal, Grubbs said that the review was in bad faith from the start, saying Democratic board members requested the review for political reasons and are “not genuinely looking out for the best interest of the kids.”
“The data speaks for itself. Once the due diligence was done by Superintendent Ragsdale and his staff to provide all of the data, it was evidence that the facts were on the side of the (school district) and on the side of Ragsdale. And I think this ought to scream volumes to the parents of Cobb’s children,” Grubbs said, adding that “hype on social media by a small contingent of people” was not evidence of problems in the district.
“I just hope people will get out and vote them (the Democrats) out of office,” Grubbs said.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair, Cobb Democrats
Bettadapur said she heard over the weekend that this announcement might be coming. She sees it as Cognia protecting itself after the district signaled it would be looking for accreditation from Cognia’s competitor, the Georgia Accrediting Commission.
“Cognia is a revenue-generating agency and I think they probably sort of succumbed to some of the market pressures, if you will, that were being brought to bear,” Bettadapur said. “It's just too bad. Because I personally think the report that was issued was constructive,” she continued. “And that the school board leadership would have been wise to just, you know, take care of business, discuss it, try to make some improvements. It wasn't a huge hardship — things like changing some of their governance procedures, and, you know, allowing work sessions way in advance, to give some time to discuss issues before you roll over into a vote in a board meeting.”
Significant dysfunction still exists on the board, Bettadapur said. Board members don’t have to agree on every decision, but the process for resolving disagreements has been appalling, she believes. There are steps and concessions the Republicans could have taken to lower the temperature of the meetings, but those steps weren’t taken, she said.
“It signals to me that this leadership is intransigent, right? They're going to do what they're going to do. And so we'll just go ahead and shoot the messenger. We'll just go ahead and take the teeth out of the Cognia report, all the while not really addressing the issues that were raised, which I think are legitimate issues,” Bettadapur said.
“I just don't know how long they think they can keep the lid on all of this. People are looking and they're not satisfied and we have an election coming up. So, I don't know. They may have the numbers, the electoral numbers, to just continue on this way, but over time, it's not gonna work. So we'll just have to wait and see.”
— MDJ senior editor Jon Gillooly contributed to this report.
