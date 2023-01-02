Cobb County police shot and injured a suspect who they accused of pointing a gun at officers at a Mableton home on Sunday.
Police responded to a house on David Lane in southwest Mableton around 7:47 p.m. Sunday following a report that an armed person had brandished a gun at a neighbor, according to Cobb police.
At the home, officers observed the suspect in the home’s carport, still armed, and ordered him to drop the weapon, police said.
“The suspect ignored officer commands and raised his weapon in the direction of officers, at which point an officer discharged his weapon at the suspect,” police said in a news release.
The suspect then retreated inside the home, police said, and a Cobb SWAT Team was called in “to safely bring about a conclusion to this incident.”
The suspect was taken into custody around 12:15 a.m. Monday, police said.
The suspect, who has not been identified, received a gunshot wound to the shoulder which police described as “non-life-threatening.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.