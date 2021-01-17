Cobb police are investigating an apparent homicide outside a Vinings hotel.
According to police spokesman Wayne Delk, the body of a man was discovered late Sunday morning near the parking deck of the Courtyard at Marriott on Overlook Parkway, which is off of Paces Ferry Road near Interstate 285.
"Initial information indicates he may have been shot in the parking deck," Delk said in an email to the MDJ.
Delk said the man, who was not identified, was a guest at the hotel.
