VININGS — It was not, in style, the usual staid Cobb County-hosted cityhood town hall.
Gone was the procession of department heads solemnly weighing in on the nuts and bolts of government. Instead, as staffers and commissioners paced the aisles of the hot Methodist church basement, residents bellowed out their questions, clamoring to be heard over the din of debate.
But in substance, Thursday night’s event largely dovetailed with those preceding it. County Communications Director Ross Cavitt’s disclaimer that “50% of the questions that we're getting, we can't really answer or address, because we're not advocating for one side or the other” failed to appease.
“People want answers, and right now, I feel like we’re just getting a lot of talk. For instance, can you give an answer, is it going to raise our taxes? Well, we don’t know. And then another question — well, we don’t know! So people, how are we supposed to vote if all the answers we’re getting is we don’t know?” one resident demanded to much applause.
Later on, another added, “Can’t you just outline what the pros and cons are?”
“We cannot,” Commissioner Jerica Richardson responded, explaining that as an individual, she could weigh in, but not as a public official.
“We don’t want your opinion, we just want to know, what are the pros and cons? … We don’t care what you think, we just want to hear them,” he replied.
Short for answers on many an issue, much of the meeting was devoted to the preoccupation of all of Cobb’s cityhood efforts — zoning, land use, and local control.
‘Everything to do with cityhood’
“How many people in here have heard of the unified development code?” Cavitt asked, and was met with a flurry of raised hands.
County officials have insisted, to the point of exhaustion, the ongoing effort is a benign process by which Cobb hopes to streamline its various and conflicting zoning and development regulations into one document. That’s not stopped cityhood proponents from charging the unified development code (UDC) is a stalking horse for redrawing Cobb to bring in high-density development.
Ron Sifen, a Vinings cityhood proponent and vigorous critic of the UDC, reiterated those criticisms. He honed in on the fact that neither county advertisement seeking a consultant to help craft the UDC makes explicit mention of protecting suburban neighborhoods.
“Ron, I’m going to address this real quickly because quite frankly, it has nothing to do with cityhood,” County Manager Jackie McMorris said.
“It has everything to do with cityhood,” Sifen called from the back of the room.
McMorris would go on to say the UDC had been a yearslong aspiration for the county predating the cityhood debate, but not before trading more words with Sifen.
She continued, “We’re not hiding anything. There was no significant revision to it, because staff did not see where there was anything that said that we would not protect the character of — what Ron wanted was ‘suburban’ in there. It is in there. It is.”
“It’s not. I’ve got the document,” Sifen said.
“OK Ron, you can have the document,” McMorris shot back. “We did listen to you. We did go back and look at it and say, what is it in this document that says that we are going to change the character of any community? There was nothing in there that said that.”
The MDJ obtained copies of both advertisements via open records requests. The word “suburban” does not appear in either; both documents do, however, indicate the UDC should be a document that “protects existing neighborhoods.”
Richardson, meanwhile, implied that if residents want more control over what goes on in and around their backyards, the prescription is the same, whether city or county.
“No matter what, if there is something you don’t want to see in your community, say it. Find out how to say it, and hopefully that person representing you has a pathway for you to do so,” she said.
‘In good faith’
As was emphasized throughout the night, many questions can’t be answered yet because a city of Vinings and its city council don’t yet exist.
Franchise fees — taxes levied on utility companies for use of county right-of-way — will be determined by county and city negotiations. On road maintenance, it’ll be up to the county and the city to negotiate. On special-purpose local option sales tax projects that could arise past the current tax cycle, same answer.
“What would we have to pay for an office here in the city? What would we have to pay for these negotiated things? I’m going to tell you, being in the middle of a negotiation with Cobb County, we’re going to sort of have a tough place to be negotiating with the county. What do we have to negotiate with? You’ve got all the cards, and we don’t have any cards,” as one man put it.
Cupid, however, pledged Cobb would not approach a new city of Vinings any differently than its six existing municipalities.
“When we talk about being willing to work with new cities, it is because we expect that if any new cities were to come on board, we in good faith would work with a new city as we work with our current cities,” Cupid said.
Following Cupid, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, took the mic (Allen, who is campaigning to be lieutenant governor, opposed the Vinings effort in the General Assembly). He spoke to the comparison to Peachtree Corners, a frequent point of reference for cityhood advocates, arguing the area has a significantly stronger commercial base to support its tax digest.
“Erick, I’m going to stop you,” Cupid interjected. “It’s true, but we just don’t want to be on the side of, again…”
The response, as Cupid threw up her hands, was indicative of the mood in the muggy basement.
“No!” some called out. “We want to hear what he has to say!”
