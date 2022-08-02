The Cobb County Planning Commission recommended approval of Marietta-based developer David Pearson’s revised plan for a residential neighborhood on south Cobb land owned by former Gov. Roy Barnes.
The vote to recommend approval was 3-2 at Tuesday’s hearing, with planning commissioners Fred Beloin and Deborah Dance opposed.
Spanning across Brown Road near Stout Park, Barnes’ total spread encompasses some 190 acres. Public records indicate Barnes purchased 123 acres of the farm a decade ago to the tune of $750,000.
A revised plan for the development brought the number of prospective homes down from 130 to 118.
Commissioners heard from residents in the area worried the development would exacerbate existing flooding problems.
“My concern is it’s gonna cause worse flooding on all of us that have property that adjoins flood plain,” said Edward Carter, who lives adjacent to the proposed development area on Holloman Road.
Carter said he did not think Pearson addressed his and others’ concerns about the proposal.
“I don’t think the county’s addressing our concerns either, but we’ll see what happens at the (Board of) Commissioners meeting,” Carter said.
The plan requires final approval by the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
Referring to Barnes and Pearson, Carter said, “I don’t think there’s any way we can stop it because of who the developer is.”
Clithon Rice, a resident of neighboring Brown’s Crossing subdivision who spoke against the development at the July zoning hearing, said he understands that development is widespread in Cobb County and expected the board’s recommendation for approval coming into Tuesday’s hearing.
“I knew that it was coming because we have the development going on within the county, but it just goes to show how the community can get together with the development and local officials and we can work things out, it doesn’t always have to be a fight,” Rice said.
Kevin Moore, attorney for Pearson, said he found the meeting with concerned neighbors between the July and August hearings “was very productive, but it’s very difficult to make everyone happy.”
Moore said he believes Rice and others have gotten more of what they were looking for in the plan since July, including the implementation of buffers on the property and limiting rentals of and increasing the minimum size of proposed homes.
The development’s revised site plan indicates no homes will be located on flood plain marked as open space under the county’s “open space community” (OSC) zoning category, which allows developers to put houses on smaller lots in exchange for providing common green space to their residents. County engineer Carl Carver told the commission that no homes would be located on the flood plain.
Moore expressed a continued willingness on the part of his clients to work with neighbors opposed to the plan as it stands.
“To the extent feasible, we will continue to update plans and conditions to address neighborhood concerns,” Moore said.
Rice said some requests he made during the meeting with developers were addressed by the revised plan.
"There are some things that are not on the list, and we're still working that out," Rice said. "So hopefully, we can have all this, basically, everything in paper, in writing, before the next meeting."
