The Cobb Planning Commission unanimously denied the request from an organization affiliated with Kennesaw State University to open a Jewish student center in a residential area near KSU's Kennesaw campus.
The commission's vote was 4-0, with Chairman Stephen Vault absent.
At a December hearing, the commission tabled the request from Hillels of Georgia for a special land use permit to use a rented house at 3561 Frey Lake Rd. for a Jewish student center serving KSU students.
Hillels of Georgia has rented the home since the start of the 2022 school year, Wayne Keil, the organization's CEO, said at the commission's December zoning hearing.
The organization holds various events, including Friday night dinners and educational programming, at the house. It still leases and operates out of the property.
Kevin Moore, an attorney representing Hillels of Georgia, confirmed on Tuesday that there would be an option for the group to purchase the house at some point in the future.
Ten residents in the area were at Tuesday's meeting in opposition to the request.
Phil Anzalone, a representative from the Pinetree Civic Association who spoke against the request in December, reiterated that his and other residents' opposition was not faith-based.
"This is not an antisemitic appeal, this is the wrong house in the wrong area," Anzalone said.
Neighbors' concerns about the location included lack of available parking along Frey Road and noise that might come from the deck of the home during events.
"I think it's a ludicrous comment," Moore said of the worry about noise, adding that "it's not any different than anybody else's deck on the back of their house."
Commissioner Deborah Dance made the motion to recommend denying the request "based upon the opposition and based upon articulated burdens and impacts of this proposal upon a residential neighborhood."
Since the Planning Commission's decision is a recommendation for denial, the decision is not final. The Cobb Board of Commissioners will hear the case at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St.
