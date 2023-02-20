Tributes to a giant of Georgia politics began to pour in after the weekend’s announcement that former President Jimmy Carter, 98, would enter hospice care at his home in Plains.
The news was announced by the Carter Center in a social media post Saturday.
“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center said.
Admirers from Cobb remembered the remarkable arc of Carter’s career, which carried him from the Gold Dome to the White House before a decades-long career as an advocate for humanitarian and civil rights causes.
“Georgia is losing a great oak that has fallen,” said former Gov. Roy Barnes.
Barnes called Carter a remarkable man who historians will treat kindly.
Even though he faced steep challenges as president, Carter is already recognized as one of the great humanitarians of our age, Barnes said, and was ahead of his time on environmental issues.
“He was personable, he was honest — nobody ever claimed that Jimmy Carter didn't tell you the truth, or didn’t do what was right, even though that might be unpopular at the time," Barnes said. "And so I think that history will treat him well, history’s already treating him well, they're reexamining his presidency.”
Barnes’ father Bill Barnes supported Carter in the contentious 1970 Democratic primary election for the gubernatorial race, when Carter bested former Gov. Carl Sanders. Bill Barnes had become friends with Carter on bird hunting trips in south Georgia.
Roy Barnes said that in Cobb, one of Carter’s biggest supporters was the late Conley Ingram, who served as a judge in several of Cobb's courts and spent four years on the Georgia Supreme Court after being appointed by Carter.
As governor, Barnes said Carter reorganized and streamlined state government. The overhaul was the most extensive since the gubernatorial term of Richard Russell in the 1930s.
Barnes got to know the former president better as a state legislator. When Barnes was governor, Carter spoke out in support of Barnes’ changing of the state flag to remove the Confederate battle flag.
The president was also intelligent and well-read. Barnes said some his most memorable conversations with Carter were about religion — discussing the works of the German anti-Nazi theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, for example.
Carter lived his faith, Barnes said.
“He was a deeply religious man without trying to force it on you,” Barnes said. “His example of doing right was his great witness.”
Former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway and current Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin remembered Carter’s days as “Jimmy Who?”, the derisive nickname given to the then-unknown presidential candidate.
“Usually a presidential candidate was somebody completely out of your reach. Having a guy that was Georgia through and through that you could actually touch — it just gave you a lot of good feeling,” Tumlin said.
One of Carter’s most admirable qualities, Tumlin said, was that even when he ascended to the international stage, he never left his home behind.
"He was just exciting, to watch him win primary after primary when you didn't think he had a chance,” he said. “It just brought pride to the whole site. And when he got elected, he didn't leave us either. He came home.”
Dunaway praised Carter’s tenure as governor, and recalled a meeting with the would-be president as he was gearing up for his run. After a lengthy conversation at an Atlanta home one evening, Dunaway drove Carter back to his hotel and Carter asked what he thought of him.
Dunaway promised Carter he would enclose his review in a letter.
"I do remember — because he said 'critique me, and tell me what do you think I should do, and what do you think my odds are' — in my closing paragraph, I said I thought that unless he changed, he couldn't get elected president,” Dunaway recalled. "Because he didn't have a killer instinct. He didn't know how to go for the jugular vein. And I was wrong. Let me tell you, I was wrong.”
Former Marietta Congressman Buddy Darden likewise remembered when Carter was stumping in Cobb during his second, victorious run for governor in 1970. Carter ran as the supposed conservative against Gov. Sanders, Darden said, but that all changed when Carter declared in his inaugural address, "the time for racial discrimination is over.”
“And somebody said, ‘He's such a poor speaker, he’ll never make it,’” said Darden. "This was a man that started off awkward and very shy, but who grew and grew and grew and continued to mature both philosophically and insofar as political skills are concerned.”
One of Carter’s moves to put Cobb County on the map, Darden said, was his appointment of Judge Ingram to the Georgia Supreme Court bench.
Darden continued, “But what he always did was, he outworked everybody. That will be his legacy. He never quit, never stopped, even after he got beat for president in 1980. That was just a bump in the road.”
With a contingent of fellow lawmakers, Darden trekked down to Plains in 1981 to welcome the recently defeated president back home.
“He said something about giving up the trappings of office, and he said, now, I'm going to join the highest office of all — that is, private citizen,” Darden recalled. “And I think he probably actually believed that … What amazes me more than anything else is, here's someone who could have made a lot of money, who could have taken any other position in the government or whatever."
Instead, Darden noted, Carter helmed the Carter Center and used his position to build Habitat for Humanity houses, promote human rights, and work for the eradication of disease.
Said Darden, "His legacy I think, among former presidents, will never be exceeded by anyone.”
