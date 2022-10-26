MARIETTA — A handful of Cobb County government departments are set to undergo an “efficiency review” after a 3-2 vote saw commissioners agree to a $300,000 contract for the work.
The agreement with PFM Consulting was approved over the objections of Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell.
The review, which will look at budgets, financial statements, staff rosters, and performance data, was originally said to be focusing on the county’s police and fire departments. The reason given Monday by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and County Manager Jackie McMorris was that those departments eat up the largest portion of the county budget, offering the most opportunity for improvement.
(County documents indicate police and fire combined take up nearly a fifth of the county’s more than $1.1 billion budget.)
McMorris said one of the targets of the study could be the recruiting problems both departments have faced. According to Public Safety Director Randy Crider, Cobb fire has “673 filled positions with 74 vacancies and Cobb Police have 648 filled positions with 85 vacancies.”
The focus on police and fire drew opposition Monday from Gambrill and Birrell.
Tuesday night, however, Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi said those departments wouldn’t necessarily be in the spotlight. PFM Consulting will conduct an initial one-month survey of the county government, and then recommend which departments are ripe for further study.
But Gambrill charged that while the decision should be up to PFM and McMorris, per the terms of the contract, Cupid was already directing the scope of the study.
“There is one member who — per this agenda item — does not have the authority to direct that outcome,” she said.
Cupid rejected that argument.
“Me having a conversation with staff is not directing staff, and it’s not (usurping) their authority … It was not telling anyone to do anything. It was just simply sharing a suggestion, because if we’re going to get a handle on our budget … (we’re) going to look at the areas of which they have the greatest expense,” she said. “This was not done to target any department.”
In other business, the board approved the following items:
- A $475,000 study to determine a new site for the Cumberland bus transfer center, which currently sits on Cumberland Boulevard.
- A $113,650 contract for renovations of the barn at Stout Park in southwest Cobb.
- The appointment of David Harris and Cynthia Edwards to the Neighborhood Safety Commission and Thomas Shibley to the Transit Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.