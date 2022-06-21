Cobb commissioners have signed off on a multi-part redesign plan for the popular Avenue East Cobb shopping center on Roswell Road.
The plan was placed on the Board of Commissioners’ consent agenda Tuesday, and was approved without incident.
The revamped design from North American Properties (NAP), which has worked on such projects as Atlanta’s Colony Square and Atlantic Station, was first announced last summer. Detailed plans and renderings became public last week after they were submitted to the county for review.
The main feature is the construction of two new store structures on either side of the 23-year-old semicircular development. The “jewel box” structures, so called for their glass walls, would sit where two wide pedestrian paths intersect the parking lot.
Tenants for the 2,500-square-foot buildings have not yet been announced. NAP said last year it hopes to sign leases that will bring new retail and “chef-driven” restaurants to create “street-level energy” and improve walkability.
To that end, the only point of discussion Tuesday was a request from Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who represents the area, to work with her on traffic management and include provisions for “multi-modal” access, i.e. bikes.
Renderings further indicate the Bravura bridal shop would be demolished to make way for a new public plaza with a seating area and stage. Beside that — directly across from Michael’s — the developer would construct a concierge building with a valet lane.
The MDJ has reached out to North American Properties for further information on when construction will begin.
