"To sit here and spend another $1.45 million to do another strategic plan when … there's been no action — and I'm sure there's been other strategic plans that we have not implemented once we've done those things — I cannot support this,” said Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
A party-line vote saw Democratic Cobb commissioners approve a contract worth nearly $1.5 million with Accenture LLP to develop a long-term strategic plan for the county.
The goal of the project is to unify the county’s many goals and departmental plans into “one guiding document,” as Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi told the MDJ Monday.
In opposition were Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill, who alternately opposed the project’s cost and questioned its usefulness.
“I know that there is a need for a strategic plan … but I can’t support $1.4 million with all the other studies that we’re doing with consultants that are half a million here, and half a million there,” said Birrell.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson said she understood the sticker shock.
“…When we look at how you layer all of our infrastructural investments, that is where I want us to be strategic. That our road network considers our stormwater network, and that considers all the different pieces with housing, or even if we look at our water systems.
“Those things should be layered and rolled into one another so that you don't have a bunch of different studies looking at all the different things and not being able to pull that information together.”
Gambrill argued staff had already put together five-year plans for their respective departments under the tenure of former Chairman Mike Boyce, and nothing came of that effort.
“We have not taken any steps to implement that five-year plan that was approved back in 2017. So to sit here and spend another 1.45 million to do another strategic plan when … there's been no action — and I'm sure there's been other strategic plans that we have not implemented once we've done those things — I cannot support this,” said Gambrill. “And I do not expect a rebuttal.”
County Manager Jackie McMorris said those discussions under Boyce were aimed at restoring county services to pre-recession levels, but the board never took any action.
“It was never approved. So I can tell you we have not done a strategic plan. We have had you all, our board, set strategic goals that you may have, things that you want to accomplish. But they have never really been wrapped up into a strategic, comprehensive plan,” she said.
Documents submitted by Accenture indicate the firm hopes to complete the study by year’s end and begin implementing it in early 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.