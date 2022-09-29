From left, Alan Sears of Marietta, Mona Sears of Marietta, and Beth Branan of Douglasville pose in front of the fountain during the final week of the 2022 Brown Bag Concert Series at Glover Park on Thursday.
Dr. Charles Jackson, Jr., director of the Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band, conducts the group during the final week of the 2022 Brown Bag Concert Series at Glover Park on Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
Members of the Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band play during the final week of the 2022 Brown Bag Concert Series at Glover Park on Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
Jeannie Clark with the Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band plays the xylophone during the final week of the 2022 Brown Bag Concert Series at Glover Park on Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
Members of the Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band's saxophone section playing along to the songs during the final week of the 2022 Brown Bag Concert Series at Glover Park on Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
The crowd packed in front of the Glover Park stage to take in the music from the Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band on Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
From left, Susan, Ken and Frances Simmons pose next to the stage during the final week of the 2022 Brown Bag Concert Series at Glover Park on Thursday.
Andrew Cicco
MARIETTA — The city of Marietta concluded its Brown Bag Concert Series this week, as local residents and downtown workers gathered on Marietta Square to enjoy a break from their busy days.
The cool fall weather Thursday afternoon attracted a sizable crowd to Glover Park, where guests gathered to enjoy the Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band, a group which offers senior citizen musicians the opportunity to play together.
The weekly concert series featured local musicians in the square throughout September. The other musicians featured this month were Jeff Wright, Scotty Paulk, Paul and Leigh Anne Duo, and Cat Carter. The series will return to the square in May 2023, the city says.
