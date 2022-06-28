In a split vote Tuesday night, Cobb commissioners voted to accept another $73.8 million in federal stimulus money, courtesy the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The 3-2 vote — Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell were opposed — brings the county’s total allocation up to some $147 million after receiving the first half of funds from the bill last summer.
Unlike past stimulus packages like 2020’s CARES Act, which focused on immediate pandemic relief measures, local governments have a broad array of options for how to spend the ARPA money. Possibilities included everything from infrastructure improvements to covering payroll needs for frontline workers.
The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
Cobb brought in consultant Deloitte, to the tune of $2.8 million, to draw up a plan for how to dole out the funds. A portion of the pot has already been allocated to “exigent” spending priorities.
In March, Deloitte recommended five broad categories for spending, with each receiving roughly equal amounts of funds: community health, support services, economic development, county infrastructure, and public safety.
The proposed $25.7 million for community health spending, for example, is subdivided into the following line items:
♦ Mental health — $12.1 million
♦ Public health disparities — $7.6 million
♦ Substance abuse — $3.6 million
♦ Healthcare capacity — $2.1 million
♦ COVID-19 mitigation — $310,000
Those categories are merely broad guidelines. Cobb is currently accepting applications from organizations seeking funding within those categories, with possible recipients including programs to provide food assistance, rental, mortgage, or utility aid, and job training, per the county's website.
Birrell indicated she didn't favor accepting the funds while the county had not spent the majority of its first allotment. Gambrill did not state the reason for her opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.