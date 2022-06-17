Enjoying the kickoff of the Cobb NAACP's Juneteenth celebration Friday evening on Marietta Square were, from left; Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president, Cobb NAACP; Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor; former Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes; Deane Bonner, Cobb NAACP president emeritus; and state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta.
No Cobb NAACP Juneteenth celebration would be complete without dancing, as pictured here on Marietta Square Friday evening.
Jon Gillooly
Jon Gillooly
From left: Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill and Marietta council members Cheryl Richardson and Joseph Goldstein enjoy the Cobb NAACP's Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square Friday evening.
Jon Gillooly
Marietta Councilman M. Carlyle Kent and Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor enjoy the Cobb NAACP's Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square Friday evening.
Jon Gillooly
Jon Gillooly
MARIETTA — A little rain didn't keep visitors away from Marietta Square Friday evening to kickoff the Cobb NAACP's annual Juneteenth celebration. The celebration continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
