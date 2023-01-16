MARIETTA — The Cobb County NAACP hosted its 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, featuring speeches, musical performances, prayer and more.
Monday's event at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre honored the life and legacy of King 93 years after his birth, with the theme "Together We Can Be The Dream." Speakers called on attendees to continue King’s work in their own lives.
“The Lord God of Jesus, help us during this moral emergency,” said Bishop Christopher Walker of Greater Grace International Church. “Hold our hand, lead us, guide us and continue to cover and keep us. Help us to commit today to good works, serving our communities well, loving one another not with just words only, but in our deeds.”
Anderson honored
Rhonda Anderson, the chief deputy of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, was honored with the Living the Dream Award, presented by the Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner Grimes and Michael Murphy, one of last year’s honorees.
Anderson joined the sheriff's office in 1983, and was the first Black female sheriff's deputy in Cobb.
Celebrating her 40th year in law enforcement, Anderson said she had grown up in the Cobb sheriff’s office, calling the staff there her family.
She recalled one instance where a Cobb police officer came into the office to fill out some paperwork. He glanced at her but said nothing. Eventually, he spoke up, and said he had initially thought to himself, “she's got a beautiful tan,” so surprised he was to see a Black woman working there.
Anderson in her career has gone from breaking barriers to now serving as the second-in-command to Sheriff Craig Owens.
“I couldn't serve warrants in 1984, ’85, in some areas of the county,” Anderson said. “Today, I'm the chief deputy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office.”
Owens, the county’s first Black sheriff, spoke of the diversity he sees in his office, and how Cobb has changed over the years.
“This is indeed a representation of our county, as well as a representation of our entire country,” Owens said.
Other Cobb officials who were in the room were also the first African Americans to be elected to their office, such as Lisa Cupid (commission chair), Flynn Broady (district attorney) and Makia Metzger (solicitor general).
Elected officials — Cupid, Commissioner Jerica Richardson, Flynn Broady, Craig Owens, Makia Metzger — reflected on how “In his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, he spoke of the fierce urgency of now,” Cupid said. “And it seems the closer we get to ‘now,’ the fiercer the response to that ‘now,’ that seems to, too often, set us back towards division.
“And sometimes that response may not be in chains or whips or in seeing segregated fountains. But it can be seen in the moving of the bar every time people seem to reach it. It can be in impugning acts, when exhibited by the oppressed, that were easily exhibited by their counterparts. Sometimes it is a very real and recurring reminder that the work is not easy, and the work is not immediate. And each one of us has to do our part.”
Broady also quoted from one of King’s speeches — the last one he ever delivered, at a Memphis church the day before he was assassinated.
In it, King referenced how Moses could see, but not reach, the Promised Land to which he was leading the Israelites.
“I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land,” King said.
Said Broady, “he knew, because God probably had already told him, that he wouldn't be there when we got there.
“But what he did in the meantime, is he did the work that we needed to do to make sure that we get there. Because like I told you, when I wake up and I see my daughter, I know I have a reason why I need to do the work to help us to get to the Promised Land.”
Cobb’s new solicitor general said that in order to have justice, “we need empathy.
“As leaders, we need to be kind. We need to meet people where they are. And we need to empower our communities,” Metzger said.
Metzger spoke of recently visiting Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where abolitionist John Brown staged a raid, trying to ignite a slave revolt, in 1859.
“I think that as we move forward, we have to ask ourselves, what have we done today to move the needle forward,” Metzger said.
A slew of local politicians greeted the crowd through pre-recorded video messages — Cobb Commissioners JoAnn Birrell, Monique Sheffield and Keli Gambrill, and Mayors Tommy Allegood (Acworth), Steve “Thunder” Tumlin (Marietta), Derek Norton (Smyrna), Al Thurman (Powder Springs) and Ollie Clemons (Austell).
Richardson spoke in person, noting all the achievements that Americans have accomplished when they came together.
“The biggest lie told and perpetuated by conspiracies is that you have no authority in this world,” Richardson said. “I am here to echo that your spirit has power, that your mind has power, your pocketbook has power. Most of all, your community has power. Accept this and the responsibility that it brings.”
The event featured no shortage of singing and dancing — sheriff’s office employee Shana Adams sang the national anthem. Dancers from diPA Center and Dynamite Dance Factory performed, as did harpist Sonia Griffith, singer-guitarist Debra Cohen and singer Tanya Reed. Peter Brown performed a rap song, Kenslee Hamilton performed a solo dance and Austin Broughton delivered one of King’s speeches.
‘Full circle’
WSB-TV anchor Fred Blankenship served as MC, keeping the program moving and hyping up the crowd.
Blankenship also told a personal story, however, about his mother, who saw King speak once in New Orleans, and attended his funeral. The crowd in New Orleans was rowdy and fired up before the speech, he said, but fell completely silent when King began his address.
At King’s funeral, Blankenship’s mother was recruited to encircle the family during the procession from Ebenezer Baptist Church to Morehouse College. Blankenship recently visited the King Center in Atlanta with his mother, where they stumbled upon a photo of the procession, and found her face in the crowd.
“But to have that moment come back into our reality today was almost something that made your hair stand on end,” Blankenship said. “… You never know when history is going to come back full circle to today. That was a moment for me. Maybe today might be a moment like that for you.”
Joe Evans, senior pastor of Marietta First Presbyterian Church, closed out the event with a benediction.
“Friends, our time together, this time of dance, song, music, this time of speeches, greetings and laughter, this time of remembrance, respect and recognition, is now coming to an end,” he said. “And I want you to think about it like this: the pep rally is almost over. As soon as we walk out those doors, the work begins again.
“... The movement, the work for equality is not yet finished. Wearing different shoes, we must continue down the same path towards justice. And while I know already the outcome, while I know already who will have the final victory, we will only make it if we remember who we are.
“... As God’s own, clothe yourself with compassion, kindness, humility and patience. Bear with each other and forgive each other just as the Lord has forgiven you. But above all else, clothe yourselves with love, which binds everything together.”
