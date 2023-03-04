MARIETTA — Smiles and laughter abounded as the Cobb County NAACP celebrated its annual “Profiles in Black” program at Turner Chapel AME Church on the final day of Black History Month Tuesday.
More than 50 people gathered to recognize African-American men in the community who have made significant strides in American society. The Cobb County NAACP will celebrate African-American women who have impacted their community during Women’s History Month in March.
“It’s important to make sure young people know our history,” said host Maryline Blackburn, a former Smyrna council member. “Black history is American history.”
The evening’s celebration serves as a reminder that the struggles and progress of the past are essential to the present, Blackburn said.
“Black stories are American stories,” she added.
In between songs and award presentations, Blackburn peppered the audience with famous quotes from Black Americans such as Ava DuVernay, John Lewis, Serena Williams, Harriet Tubman and Alice Walker, trying to see if the audience could identify the source.
The honorees gave brief speeches thanking the NAACP and emphasizing the importance of the organization.
“Most of us wouldn’t be here without the help of the NAACP,” said Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens, one of the night’s honorees.
Jeriene Bonner Grimes, Cobb NAACP president, thanked the honorees for “working tirelessly to make our community a better place.”
“Their commitment to excellence and service inspires us all,” she said.
As the ceremony came to a close, Grimes emphasized the importance of organizing.
“Membership is power,” she said, referring to the NAACP. “It will take all of us.”
This year’s honorees included:
♦ Stephen Vault, vice president of strategic community development for Wellstar Health System
♦ O. Scott Hamilton, Austell police chief
♦ Flynn Broady, Cobb district attorney
♦ Al Zollicoffer, pastor of New Friendship MBC
♦ Bridges Holmes, vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability at The Adecco
♦ Don Ezell, executive pastor at Turner Chapel AME Church
♦ Jason Dewberry, chief rabban, Al Tariq Temple
♦ Elliott Hennington, general contractor at Trimen Enterprises Inc.
♦ Craig Owens, Cobb County sheriff
♦ Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the air mobility and maritime missions line of business at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.
