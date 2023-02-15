MARIETTA — Cobb County moved forward this week on a 2022 special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) project to improve a two-mile stretch of Holly Springs Road.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ink a $116,000 contract with Southeastern Engineering to design the roadway improvements. The portion in question runs from Old Canton Road in east Cobb to Sandy Plains Road.
The project has a total budget of $3.3 million, per an agenda item from Transportation Director Drew Raessler. The design contract includes a traffic study, which will help determine what sort of improvements are needed.
The corridor recently saw upgrades at the Old Canton Road intersection — next to the East Cobb Swim & Tennis Club — where the county added new medians after an original plan called for a roundabout.
Another agenda item will be brought forward when the county is ready to greenlight construction.
In other business, the board also signed off on three agenda items that will advance the Chattahoochee Riverlands project in south Cobb. The trail segment along Discovery Boulevard is the “pilot” portion of a hoped for 100-mile network from Lake Lanier to Newnan.
The pilot portion is divided into two phases. The first mile-long phase, in and around Discovery Park at the River Line, will begin construction in April and is expected to last two years as the board approved a $3.4 million contract with Excellere Construction.
The second phase, also about a mile, runs further south from Nickajack Creek to Mableton Parkway. The board agreed to put up $625,000 in county funds to match a $2.5 million federal grant for engineering and design of that second portion.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill voted against the river trail measure, and told the MDJ she did so because the project received 2016 SPLOST funding despite not being approved until 2018.
“This was approved after the SPLOST was approved, yet it’s costing almost $2 million a mile to construct — that’s where my issue is,” she said.
