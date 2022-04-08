A Methodist church and a synagogue in Cobb County are working together to bring food and encouragement to Cobb’s elderly residents.
Congregation Etz Chaim and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, both in east Cobb, partnered with MUST Ministries for what they are calling the “40-fying our Seniors” program.
Rabbi Albert Slomovitz of Etz Chaim and Assistant Pastor Jonathan Lawson of Mt. Bethel discussed the collaboration months ago, and now they are carrying it out.
“(Lawson) said he'd love to work with us,” Slomovitz said. “So I contacted the people at (MUST Ministries), and they told me that there are seniors who, at the end of the month, because they're on limited incomes, and because of inflation, have to choose sometimes between medicine or food. That seemed like a very significant cause for us to start working on.”
MUST Ministries is a charitable organization that provides the basic needs of individuals, families and children. MUST has facilities in Cobb and Cherokee counties and programs in other counties.
With the war in Ukraine, Slomovitz said, it felt like a good time to help people and bring joy to others here at home.
“With all the sadness and evilness that's occurring, this seems to be the right thing to do at the right time,” he said.
The number 40 in the project name “40-fying our Seniors” is significant: every $40 donation provides 40 pounds of food during the 40 days of Lent, according to a news release.
Both congregations are collecting donations from March 2 through April 16, which include the 40 days of Lent and the days leading up to Passover. According to MUST Ministries, the 40-pound box of food that $40 provides can feed one elderly resident for about a month.
Members from each place of worship have been volunteering to meet at Etz Chaim and the MUST Ministries Donation Center to help pack and deliver food boxes to struggling elderly residents. Children from each congregation wrote notes of encouragement to go along with each box.
The volunteer portion of the project started March 27 with the kids writing notes, and it will run through May 19, which will be the last delivery day.
While Lawson and Slomovitz started the project, Mike Gilliam, a volunteer missions director at Mt Bethel, is leading it.
“We're all part of the body of Christ and we all have a call to ministry,” Lawson said. “So Mike, as a member of the church, this is part of his particular calling that he senses, and so he's kind of running point on this particular project.”
Gilliam is responsible for communicating to the church what the project is about, organizing the church’s fundraising efforts, assembling a team of volunteers and coordinating with Slomovitz to make sure both congregations are working together efficiently.
“We've all been working together,” Gilliam said. “I've just been the one that’s kind of been doing the nuts and bolts of it (at Mt. Bethel) ...”
Congregations with different religious backgrounds should be able to come together to help others, Gilliam said.
“I think it's fantastic,” he said. “I mean, my only complaint, I guess, is that I wish we could have done something like this sooner. There's really no reason why we shouldn't be able to work together. In fact, I think there are some more joint ideas in mind for the future.”
Greg Elder, vice president of client services and leader of MUST Ministries’ Senior Food Program, which feeds low-income seniors, said he loved the idea of people from different religious backgrounds uniting to help others.
“The idea of two different sectors of the faith coming together to help people in need, especially seniors, was just really, really appealing to us,” Elder said. “And then when they wanted to involve the children, who made the heartfelt notes that were inside each of the boxes, that was just a bonus.”
The people who made this project happen may go to different places of worship, Lawson said, but they share many connections that fuel their ability to serve together.
“The truth of the matter is that many people at Mt. Bethel and many people at Etz Chaim already know each other,” Lawson said. “They're friends, they're neighbors, they've lived in the community. They work together, they have, you know, different civic connections and they're a part of clubs together, so their paths cross and there are some personal relationships already between the two congregations.”
Clearly, members from each congregation have religious disagreements, but that isn’t stopping them from coming together to help people.
“What matters is everybody being of one accord and deciding that our seniors in our community who are dealing with food insecurity won’t go hungry,” Elder said.
