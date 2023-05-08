The fishing pond at Ebenezer Downs Park is used by the county for events like fishing rodeos. The park will soon see improvements thanks to $3 million the Cobb commission budgeted for it in the 2022 special-purpose local-option sales tax program.
Cobb County
Commissioners approved the master plan for Ebenezer Downs Park earlier this month.
A path along the lake at Ebenezer Downs Park will soon see improvements thanks to $3 million budgeted by the Cobb commission for improvements at the park.
MARIETTA — A picturesque lake. A paved path around it. Picnic tables, a playground and a trail through the woods.
Those are some of the improvements to 17.5-acre Ebenezer Downs Park the Cobb Board of Commissioners plans to move forward to the design and construction bidding stage at its meeting Tuesday.
Initially revealed to the public in 2019, improvements to the northeast Cobb park at Ebenezer and Canton roads will take shape this year as part of the county's 2022 special-purpose local-option sales tax program.
The commission approved $3 million for the project as part of the 2022 SPLOST list. The contract for Peachtree Corners-based Pond & Company for design and construction administration is for $238,450.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, whose district includes Ebenezer Downs, noted the park is already used for fishing rodeos and other county events, at which times a house on the property is also opened to the public.
With the enhancements, the house located on park grounds will be able to host weddings, reunions and other events, Birrell added.
Ebenezer Downs will be a passive park, meaning there will be no sports facilities on the property.
Cobb Parks Director Michael Brantley said the date for construction is still up in the air. He estimates work on the improvements would begin in the fall or winter of this year and last between six and nine months.
"I would be happy to have it open fall 2024," he said in an email to the MDJ.
