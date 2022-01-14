With an eye toward securing the county’s AAA bond rating for years to come, Cobb commissioners signed off this week on a policy intended to shore up its long-term cash reserves.
The county now has a formal goal of maintaining a reserve fund (or “fund balance”) of, at the least, 25% of its total general fund budget. For the county’s current roughly $497 million budget, that shakes out to just over $124 million in the bank.
The county’s required to maintain the reserve fund at 10% of its annual revenues, but Cobb has historically well exceeded that figure. Finance Director Bill Volckmann told the board this week the reserves were “just north of 30 (percent)” during its last bond ratings discussion.
Dips in reserves have, in the past, created financial and political headaches for county leaders. In 2018 — prior to then-Chairman Mike Boyce’s property tax increase — bond rating agency Moody’s cited lower-than-average reserves as one of the reasons for its “negative outlook” on the future of Cobb’s fiscal health.
The reserve fund is intended as something of a “rainy day” account for the county, from which it can draw in the event of an economic downturn or other crisis. It at times is also used as a piggy bank for pressing expenditures — commissioners took several million out of it this past year to fund renovations at the county’s new elections office.
But in the past year, several departments (particularly in the county’s criminal justice system) asked the commission to pay for emergency staff positions out of reserves. The requests caused concern on the board, because the county has traditionally avoided paying for recurring expenses — like staff — with one-time funds.
The policy adopted Tuesday formalizes that previously informal rule, directing the board to use reserves only “for one-time expenditures that are non-recurring in nature,” and only when the reserves are above the 25% threshold.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill lobbied at a work session Monday for the policy to include a non-binding statement that the county would ultimately work toward setting aside 35% of its general fund revenues. The language was intended to be non-binding, she would later tell the MDJ, so that the county didn’t get “dinged” by bond ratings agencies if it fell short of that aspiration.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, however, seemed lukewarm on that idea.
"There would need to be discussion with each commissioner to ensure that there is majority support to see that reflected in policy,” Cupid said. Volckmann added that the policy would be reconsidered by the board on an annual basis, so that its targets could be adjusted upward if needed.
Gambrill again pushed for the 35% goal to be noted at the board’s Tuesday meeting, but was once again shut down, with Cupid saying it “wouldn’t be appropriate at this time” without a formal consensus of the board.
